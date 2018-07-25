Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Top busts from model that beat experts include Marshawn Lynch, Matthew Stafford

Avoiding major fantasy football busts is critical to winning your league. If a key player fails to live up to expectations, it could wreck your entire season. Take Derek Carr, who entered last season as a top-tier Fantasy football quarterback. In fact, he was plucked off draft boards as a consensus Top 10 QB in many experts' fantasy football rankings. He was coming off a stellar season that saw him throw for almost 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns, but instead of a repeat performance, Carr was one of the biggest fantasy football busts. He only threw 22 touchdowns and more than doubled his interception total from 2016. Anybody who spent a high pick on him was at a huge disadvantage.

The team at SportsLine saw Carr's setback coming. Their model, which was used to power Fantasy Football projections at the three largest sites, had Carr finishing well outside the top 10 of its fantasy football rankings. He ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB.

Before you draft this year, you need to check out SportsLine's Fantasy Football cheat sheets. When it came to ranking players last season, the model beat human experts when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Their 2018 fantasy football rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Plus, their cheat sheets are available for every major Fantasy Football site, so no matter where you play, you can use them. And they're updated every four hours, so any time news breaks, you'll have the latest Fantasy Football rankings 2018 at your fingertips. As soon as a player is suspended or injured, SportsLine immediately updates its cheat sheets.

One bust SportsLine is projecting this season: Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. He put up huge numbers last year, including almost 4,500 yards passing and 29 touchdowns. However, the Lions added RB LeGarrette Blount in the off-season and drafted fellow back Kerryon Johnson out of Auburn. Look for Stafford, whose 565 attempts last year were the fewest in a season since 2010, to continue to disappoint.



SportsLine's cheat sheets have Stafford behind quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins (27 TDs last year), Alex Smith (26) and even Andrew Luck, who hasn't started all 16 games in a season since 2014. Stafford is one QB you'll want to avoid.

At running back, steer clear of Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch. Lynch scored seven touchdowns last year and has rushed for over 1,200 yards in four of his last six seasons.



He came out of a one-year retirement last season and finished as the No. 18 Fantasy running back in standard leagues. Lynch had seven games with double-digit Fantasy points in a standard league in 15 games and averaged over four yards per carry. However, Lynch is expected to split carries with newly acquired running back Doug Martin in 2018 and will contend with a revamped receiving core that now includes Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant.



SportsLine's 2018 fantasy football rankings have Lynch lower than Seahawks rookie Rashaad Penny, Jay Ajayi (two total touchdowns last season) and Matt Breida (three). Avoid him and let your friends draft one of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts.

SportsLine's cheat sheets are also calling for a big-name running back to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Kenyan Drake, Dion Lewis and Isaiah Crowell to have similar production.

So what busts should you avoid in your Fantasy Football draft? And what big-name running back could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Derek Carr's face-plant last season and find out.