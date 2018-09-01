Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Top sleepers by advanced model that nailed Alvin Kamara's breakout

Fantasy Football leagues come in all different shapes and sizes, but they all have one thing in common: in order to win, you need accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings. They'll help you dominate your draft and show you who the top 2018 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts, and busts to target are. Just ask anyone who drafted Saints running back Alvin Kamara last year. The rookie from Tennessee was an afterthought in many experts' Fantasy Football rankings, buried behind Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram. The result: Kamara quickly climbed the depth chart and finished with 81 catches, over 1,500 yards from scrimmage, and 13 touchdowns. He's a universal first-round pick this year.

The team at SportsLine was all over Kamara from the start, rating him as their No. 15 overall running back after the third week despite the rookie only scoring one touchdown. Anyone who listened to their advice made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Derrius Guice tore his ACL, SportsLine immediately updated its Fantasy Football rankings 2018.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Bengals RB Giovani Bernard. Drafters are sleeping on him all the way until the 12th round.

Bernard and Joe Mixon are expected to split the workload in Cincinnati's backfield this season. However, Bernard could see even more touches if Mixon gets off to a slow start, considering he averaged just 3.5 yards on 178 carries last season. Bernard has proven he's a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield too, recording at least 43 receptions in four of the last five seasons, giving him extra allure in PPR leagues. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Bernard giving drafters similar production as running backs like Adrian Peterson (ninth-round ADP), Chris Carson (eighth), and Peyton Barber (ninth).

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have identified: Ravens WR John Brown.

Brown signed with the Ravens this offseason and will be a major part of a revamped receiving corps in Baltimore, along with Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead. He's expected to stretch the field for the Ravens, who were among the bottom of the league throwing the deep ball. In fact, Baltimore's receivers only caught 25.6 percent of attempts over 20 yards in the air. And Brown has proven he can produce solid numbers as a deep threat, catching 65 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015 in Arizona.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2018 have Brown (13th-round ADP) giving drafters similar production as wide receivers like Randall Cobb (ninth), Alshon Jeffery (ninth), and even Emmanuel Sanders (eighth).

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts and SportsLine says he'll out-perform players like Michael Crabtree (eight TDs last season), Alshon Jeffery (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 TDs last two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge season and find out.