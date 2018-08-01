Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Top sleepers from advanced model that predicted Alvin Kamara's breakout

The difference between winning your Fantasy Football league or going home with nothing often comes down to your draft day decisions. Stealing one of the top Fantasy Football sleepers based on proven fantasy football rankings can be the difference-maker. Just ask owners who selected Saints running back Alvin Kamara last season. Kamara didn't crack the top 50 running backs off the board in CBS Fantasy Football league drafts in 2017. However, he exploded onto the scene and carried many Fantasy football owners to championships thanks to his 13 total touchdowns. And the team at SportsLine, who just released their 2018 fantasy football rankings, were all over Kamara's breakout campaign.

Kamara was rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span.



Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, fantasy football rankings are updated. When Mark Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season, 2018 Fantasy football rankings were immediately updated.

Falcons RB Tevin Coleman is a fantasy football sleeper. Splitting carries with Devonta Freeman last season in Atlanta, Coleman still had almost 1,000 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. In his last two seasons, Coleman has delivered 15 games with 10-plus Fantasy points in non-PPR scoring. And he has scored 19 total touchdowns over his last two seasons in Atlanta. He should be sky-high high on your Fantasy football rankings 2018, especially if you draft Freeman early.

Drafters continue to sleep on Coleman despite his consistent production. His ADP is No. 58 overall, similar to backs like Mark Ingram (four-game suspension) and Sony Michel (rookie in an unpredictable backfield). Coleman is ranked higher than backs like Jordan Howard (nine touchdowns last season) and Marshawn Lynch (seven). He is one of the top fantasy football sleepers 2018.

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is another fantasy football sleeper. The second-year pro started his career off with a bang. He scored twice and had four catches for 69 yards in Week 1, but only had one more touchdown and averaged 41 yards in his other 10 outings. Injuries derailed Golladay's rookie season, but the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder is primed to improve in an offense that lost its biggest red-zone threat Eric Ebron this offseason. There are 86 targets up for grabs from Ebron's departure, and Golladay is poised to scoop up a significant portion.



Golladay will also see plenty of single-coverage with Golden Tate and Marvin Jones drawing more attention from opposing secondaries. Golladay is ranked higher than WRs like Brandin Cooks (15 touchdowns last two seasons), Robby Anderson (seven touchdowns last season) and Nelson Agholor (eight). He's one of the top 2018 fantasy football sleepers and has a very affordable ADP in the ninth round.

