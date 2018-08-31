Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Top sleepers from advanced model that predicted Cam Newton's huge year

The NFL preseason is officially over. Rosters are getting trimmed, players are moving up depth charts, and the regular season is about to begin. It's also the busiest time of the year for drafting. In order to get a leg-up on your competition, you need the most accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings you can find. They'll show you the top 2018 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts, and busts, which is critical to winning your draft. Without them, you're flying blind. Last year, for example, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was one of the biggest Fantasy Football sleepers. Many experts' Fantasy Football rankings had Newton as just the 12th-best quarterback. Instead of faltering, Newton had a career year, rushing for over 750 yards and six touchdowns, while adding another 22 through the air. The dual-threat Newton finished as the No. 5 QB, and those who drafted him got a huge boost.

The team at SportsLine was all over Newton from the start, and they were dead-on saying he'd finish the season as the fifth-best quarterback.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Derrius Guice tore his ACL, SportsLine immediately updated its Fantasy Football rankings 2018.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over new Redskins QB Alex Smith. Drafters are sleeping on him all the way until the 10th round.

Don't forget that Smith finished the 2017 season as the No. 4 quarterback in standard leagues. He set career-highs in passing yards (4,042), touchdowns (26) and finished as the highest-rated passer in the NFL (104.7). Smith has also completed over 67 percent of his passes in each of the past two seasons and now gets a quarterback-friendly offense under Jay Gruden in Washington that just turned Kirk Cousins into a household name. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Smith giving drafters similar production as quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Drew Brees, who are going off the board six rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have identified: Panthers WR Devin Funchess, whose ADP is in the ninth round.

Now entrenched as the No. 1 receiver in Carolina, Benjamin is primed to build on his strong 2017 campaign that included eight trips to the end zone. He was the No. 19 overall wide receiver last season and will look to improve on his 15 red zone targets last season. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings say Funchess will give you similar stats as receivers like Larry Fitzgerald (fifth-round ADP), Chris Hogan, and Brandin Cooks. Don't shy away from one of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football sleepers.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts and SportsLine says he'll out-perform players like Michael Crabtree (eight TDs last season), Alshon Jeffery (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 TDs last two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft?