Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Top sleepers from model that called Cam Newton's big season

The new NFL season is officially here. With drafts happening left and right, it's critical to get your hands on the most accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings possible. Knowing which Fantasy Football sleepers and breakouts are primed to explode, and which busts will wreck your season, is essential to victory. Just ask anyone who drafted Panthers QB Cam Newton last year, one of the biggest Fantasy Football sleepers of the season. The three-time Pro Bowler was nowhere near the top of many experts' Fantasy Football rankings. In fact, his expert consensus ranking was just the 12th-best QB. In the end, Newton had 28 total touchdowns and finished as the overall QB5.

The team at SportsLine was all over Newton from the start, saying he'd be the fifth-best QB when the season ended. Sure enough, their projections were dead-on, and anyone who listened to their advice made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Derrius Guice tore his ACL, SportsLine immediately updated its Fantasy Football rankings 2018.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon. Drafters are sleeping on him all the way until the ninth round.



Garcon missed the final eight games of the 2017 season due to a neck injury and never had the chance to play with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, Garcon scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard CBS Sports league in three of the eight games he played in last year. And he will have major PPR appeal after catching at least 68 passes in four of his last five seasons. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have Garcon giving drafters similar production as receivers like Michael Crabtree, Brandin Cooks, and Larry Fitzgerald, who are all going off the board at least two rounds earlier.



Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have identified: new Redskins quarterback Alex Smith.



Smith had a stellar campaign in 2017 when he finished as the No. 4 quarterback in standard leagues, but drafters are sleeping on him anyway after his move to Washington. He eclipsed 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his career last season, while throwing 26 touchdowns to just five interceptions. And he has 132 touchdowns to just 43 interceptions since 2011. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2018 have Smith (12th-round ADP) giving drafters similar production as quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins, Ben Roethlisberger and Garoppolo, who are all going off the board four rounds earlier.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts and SportsLine says he'll out-perform players like Michael Crabtree (eight TDs last season), Alshon Jeffery (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 TDs last two seasons).

