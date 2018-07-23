Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Top sleepers from model that nailed Alvin Kamara's breakout

Identifying the top fantasy football sleepers one of the keys to winning your league. If you scoop up quality talent late, your team will be well-positioned for the entire season. Take Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who was a household name among Fantasy football players by the end of last season. However, he was an afterthought this time last year in many experts' fantasy football rankings. In fact, Kamara's ADP was barely in the top 60 running backs off the board in CBS Sports Fantasy Football leagues. However, he quickly made a major impact in New Orleans and finished last season with over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns.

SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span, and anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing Fantasy Football cheat sheets for this season.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season, SportsLine immediately updated its 2018 Fantasy rankings.

We can tell you SportsLine's fantasy football rankings 2018 and cheat sheets are all over new Redskins quarterback Alex Smith. Coming over from Kansas City, Smith enters an offense that was 16th in the NFL in points scored at 21.8 and was also 16th in yards per game at 324.9. Washington drafted Derrius Guice at running back and added Paul Richardson, formerly of the Seahawks, at receiver.

Smith's ADP is low -- the end of the 12th round -- and he's being drafted behind several QBs coming off down years like Marcus Mariota, Derek Carr, and Dak Prescott. However, SportsLine's fantasy football rankings 2018 project Smith to be a top-10 quarterback, further bolstering his stock as a major fantasy football sleeper.

Another one of the best 2018 fantasy football sleepers: Giants tight end Evan Engram. He finished as the No. 5 Fantasy tight end in standard leagues as a rookie last season and scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in seven of the 15 games he appeared in. He was the focal point of a struggling Giants offense with Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall battling injuries. New York's receiving core will be healthy in 2018, freeing up room for Engram downfield. And teams will have to respect New York's running game moving forward with the addition of Saquon Barkley.



Engram had at least seven targets in eight of his last 10 games, but his ADP is still in the beginning of the sixth round, lower than Greg Olsen and Jimmy Graham. SportsLine's 2018 fantasy football rankings place Engram higher than tight ends like Graham (10 touchdowns last season) and Kyle Rudolph (eight). He's a player many drafters will sleep on, so scoop him up when the time is right.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts, and SportsLine says he'll outperform players like Michael Crabtree (eight touchdowns last season), Jarvis Landry (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 the past two seasons).

