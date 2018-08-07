Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Top sleepers from proven model that predicted Alvin Kamara's breakout

Players everywhere are trying to find the most accurate 2018 Fantasy football rankings, looking for the next crop of sleepers that will take the NFL by storm. They're called Fantasy Football sleepers because they're not always easy to identify. Take Alvin Kamara last season. Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson were both in front of him in training camp, so experts didn't have Kamara even close to the top 50 running backs in their Fantasy football rankings. Kamara, however, was a sleeper who paid off huge, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and finishing with over 1,500 yards of total offense. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings were quickly all over Kamara, identifying him as one of the top sleepers long before most experts.

In fact, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing Fantasy Football cheat sheets for this season.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Mark Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season, SportsLine immediately updated its 2018 Fantasy football rankings.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 and cheat sheets are all over new Redskins quarterback Alex Smith.

With so much hype surrounding former Redskins quarterabck Kirk Cousins moving to Minnesota, many drafters are sleeping on Smith, who had a career-high 26 touchdowns last season and threw for over 4,000 yards for the first time in his career. In Washington, he'll have weapons like Jamison Crowder, Jordan Reed and Paul Richardson. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have Smith (10th-round ADP) giving drafters similar production as quarterbacks like Cousins (seventh), Cam Newton (sixth), and even Carson Wentz (fifth).

Another sleeper that SportsLine's fantasy football rankings 2018 have identified: Broncos running back Devontae Booker. His ADP is in the 12th round because many are penciling in rookie Royce Freeman for the starting role.

But Booker can be one of this year's biggest Fantasy Football sleepers because he's shown the ability to be a capable receiver out of the backfield. He averaged 9.2 yards per reception last season and if he's able to take on lead back responsibilities in Denver, he could be your ticket to the playoffs. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets have Booker higher than running backs like Kerryon Johnson (ninth-round ADP), Ronald Jones (seventh) and Isaiah Crowell (11th), so he is a Fantasy sleeper worth a look in your drafts.

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.