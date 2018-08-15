Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Top sleepers from same model that nailed Davante Adams' huge season

Novice and seasoned players alike are already searching out the most accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings before they draft. Having up-to-the-minute rankings means being able to spot the top Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts, and busts and get league-winning value. Last year, drafters were snoozing on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. His ADP was barely in the top 20 receivers in many experts' Fantasy Football rankings, but when all was said and done, he led the team in receiving TDs (10), targets (117), catches (74), and yards per game (63.2). If you snatched up Adams, you owned one of last season's biggest Fantasy Football sleepers.

The team at SportsLine was all over Adams from the start, labeling him a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb in the fold, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Derrius Guice tore his ACL last week, SportsLine immediately updated its 2018 Fantasy Football rankings.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Jaguars signal caller Blake Bortles. He's lasting all the way until the 12th round.

Bortles showed his upside last season down the stretch, throwing nine touchdowns in his last five games. And against the Cardinals, Bortles showed off his legs with 62 yards rushing and two scores. Marqise Lee and Dede Westbrook proved a formidable pairing for opposing defenses, and the Jaguars will play the Titans, whose secondary has already been decimated by injuries, twice this season. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say Bortles will give drafters similar production as Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan, whose ADPs are three rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have identified: Texans receiver Will Fuller, who has an affordable ADP in the ninth round.

An injury to his ribs marred Fuller's 2017 season, but he still managed seven touchdowns in 10 games. Now healthy and with Deshaun Watson hurling him the rock, Fuller has mouthwatering upside. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say Fuller will give you similar production as receivers like Allen Robinson (fifth-round ADP), Corey Davis (eighth), and Cobb (eighth).

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts and SportsLine says he'll out-perform players like Michael Crabtree (eight TDs last season), Alshon Jeffery (nine), and Nelson (20 TDs last two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Davante Adams' huge breakout last season and find out.