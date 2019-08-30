Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best breakouts from advanced model that nailed Tevin Coleman's huge season

NFL teams are in the process of trimming their rosters to 53. "Hard Knocks" favorite Luke Willson was one of the day's casualties, released in favor of fellow tight ends Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, and Derek Carrier. The Broncos also axed several defensive players, including linebacker Brandon Marshall and safety Su'a Cravens. Amid all the drama on Friday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains a no-show in Dallas as he holds out for a new deal and continues to slide down 2019 Fantasy football rankings as a result. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insinuated that the holdout could continue into the regular season, which begins for Dallas next Sunday against the division-rival Giants. His absence could open the door for running back Tony Pollard to be one of the season's biggest 2019 Fantasy football breakouts behind a rock solid offensive line. Before you draft, a trusted set of Fantasy football rankings 2019 will go a long way. The 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets at SportsLine have a proven history of unearthing hidden gems, calling Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey's breakout seasons two years ago and predicting a big effort from Tevin Coleman last season.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Bears running back David Montgomery. Chicago head coach Matt Nagy has already proven himself as an innovative play-caller, and the Bears went to great lengths to draft David Montgomery and provide a role he could thrive in.

The Bears traded away former Pro Bowl running back Jordan Howard because he was one-dimensional and not dangerous enough in the open field and then traded up to select Montgomery. Howard received 270 touches last season, so his departure opens up plenty of early-down opportunities for Montgomery.

In the first preseason game of the year, Montgomery had three carries for 16 yards and a score and added three catches for 30 yards while showing impressive vision and wiggle. SportsLine's Fantasy football RB rankings 2019 list him as their No. 17 running back even though he's going in the fifth round on average.

Another breakout SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Vikings back Alexander Mattison. The former Boise State star was drafted in the third round to back up Dalvin Cook, a meaningful role for a team that needs to run the football effectively to take advantage of a loaded defense.

Cook has proven to be a dangerous weapon, but he's also been injury-prone during his short NFL career. He tore his ACL in 2017 and missed five games with a nagging hamstring injury last year. The Vikings will ensure Cook is healthy down the stretch, which should mean we'll see plenty of Mattison throughout the season.

Mattison broke the 1,000-yard barrier in his final two seasons in college and scored a total of 30 times during that span. The 5-foot-11, 221-pound bowling ball then showcased his power at the Combine with 22 bench press reps and a 35-inch vertical. SportsLine ranks him ahead of several players going at least two rounds earlier according to 2019 Fantasy football ADP like Adrian Peterson, LeSean McCoy and Pollard.

