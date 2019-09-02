Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best breakouts from dialed-in model that nailed Tevin Coleman's huge season

The Dallas Cowboys have a decision to make about star running back Ezekiel Elliott, and talks have appeared to heat up in recent days. Still, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that striking a deal between the Cowboys and Elliott could come after the team's opener against the Giants. Elliott's absence from Cowboys camp has sent him hurdling down 2019 Fantasy football rankings as the season quickly approaches. "We may very well play without a player that's not coming in on his contract," Jones said, adding "We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs." Dallas must negotiate long-term contracts with Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, but negotiations with all three appear to be progressing without urgency. Where should Elliott be in your Fantasy football rankings 2019? And could backup Tony Pollard be one of the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts? Before making the decision on which Fantasy football picks to make, see the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their proven model has consistently nailed breakouts over the years, including Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Tevin Coleman, ranking them all higher than human experts.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk. A second-year pro, Kirk is primed to be Arizona's No. 2 wide receiver behind stalwart Larry Fitzgerald. A broken foot in Week 13 is one reason Kirk is being drafted below his value, as he missed the final four games of the Cardinals' 2018 season. Before that, though, he caught 43 passes for 590 yards and three touchdowns while showing the big-play speed he displayed at Texas A&M.

Kirk's mark of 13.72 yards per reception was among the best by a rookie, and he was acclaimed as Arizona's premier first-year talent before his injury. With those numbers, it's easy to see why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets have Kirk being drafted significantly higher than his ADP. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have him ranked alongside players like D.J. Moore and Jarvis Landry, two receivers being drafted at least two rounds before Kirk in 12-team leagues.

Another breakout SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Patriots running back Damien Harris. A rookie from Alabama, Harris joins a deep New England backfield that also includes Sony Michel and James White. Harris displayed strong between-the-tackles ability at Alabama and made the most of his first taste of the NFL with 14 carries for 80 yards in New England's second preseason game against the Titans. Harris also showed off his versatility against Tennessee, catching four passes out of the backfield for 23 yards.

With Michel's history of knee problems, New England was wise to add Harris in the third round of the draft. SportsLine's Fantasy football RB rankings 2019 say that Harris, who's going off the board in the 13th round, will outperform Kalen Ballage and Kareem Hunt, two running backs being drafted at least three rounds before him in 12-team leagues.

