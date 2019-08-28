Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best breakouts from model that nailed Tevin Coleman's huge season

The top of the 2019 Fantasy football rankings is filled with question marks. When it comes to Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon, potential RB1s who are currently holding out for a better deal, not much progress appears to have been made. The Cowboys have reportedly made an offer to Elliott that would make him the second-highest paid back in the league. Players targeting Elliott during their 2019 Fantasy football draft prep are now watching with baited breath to see how the situation plays out. Gordon, meanwhile, is reportedly prepared to extend his holdout into the regular season. With those negotiations seemingly at a stalemate and Los Angeles able to turn to potential 2019 Fantasy football breakouts like Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson, Gordon's ADP could continue to drop. Before making the call on those players or any others, be sure to see the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from SportsLine's proven model, which has a history of finding breakouts that experts overlooked like Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey and Tevin Coleman.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft had growing pains as a rookie last season, completing just 52.8 percent of his passes and throwing 12 interceptions to just 10 touchdowns. But Allen was a Fantasy force late in the season thanks in large part to his legs. He ran for at least 95 yards in four of his final six games, which made him a valuable streaming option as Fantasy players looked for injury and bye week fill-ins.

Allen was undrafted in almost all Fantasy leagues last year, but this season he's worth a look as a QB2. SportsLine's Fantasy football QB rankings 2019 have Allen, who has an ADP of No. 142 overall, slotted ahead of quarterbacks like Jimmy Garoppolo (ADP of 132) and Mitchell Trubisky (139).

Another breakout SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Cowboys rookie running back Tony Pollard.

Pollard's stock is directly tied to what happens with Elliott's contract situation, but at his current Fantasy football ADP 2019 in the 12th round, he presents plenty of value. That's especially true after the fourth-round pick out of Memphis was impressive in Week 2 of the preseason, taking five carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.

At worst, he's a valuable handcuff and insurance policy for Elliott. He has top-10 upside if Elliott misses significant time, which is why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings have him ahead of backs going off the board earlier like Adrian Peterson (11th-round ADP) and LeSean McCoy (10th).

