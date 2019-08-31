Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best breakouts from proven model that nailed Tevin Coleman's huge season

If you want to win your league this season, you'll need to identify which players will exceed their 2019 Fantasy football ADP. Last year, owners who drafted Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd or picked him up off the Fantasy football waiver wire saw major dividends. In fact, Boyd finished the 2018 season as the 17th-best wideout in Fantasy, ahead of fellow receivers like Amari Cooper, Julian Edelman and teammate A.J. Green. He recorded 76 receptions for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns last season, pushing him up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings this year. In fact, Boyd is currently being drafted in the sixth round, but there will be plenty of potential 2019 Fantasy football breakouts to pick on draft day. That's why you'll want to see the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets at SportsLine before conducting your own research. SportsLine's proven model has a track record of calling Fantasy football breakouts, just like when it nailed Tevin Coleman's breakout campaign in 2018. It'll help you finalize your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk.

Kirk had a solid rookie season before suffering a foot injury in Week 13 that caused him to miss the final four games. In fact, Kirk scored double-digit points in PPR leagues in six of his final 10 games. Now, Kirk is expected to be featured in a high-flying offense led by quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury. The young receiver out of Texas A&M has experience playing in an up-tempo, air raid offense, which bodes well for his development in his second year.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have Kirk listed ahead of players like Jarvis Landry and D.J. Moore, receivers who are flying off the board two rounds earlier. He's a prime candidate to outperform his 2019 Fantasy football ADP drastically.

Redskins running back Derrius Guice.

Guice missed the entire 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason. He returned to the field for the Redskins last week against the Falcons, carrying the ball 11 times for 44 yards in his first action since his season-ending knee injury. The second-year back out of LSU is expected to compete for carries in a crowded Washington backfield that also features Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson. However, Thompson has failed to score a rushing touchdown in three of his last five seasons, so there is plenty of goal line work for Guice in an offense that averaged over 110 rushing yards per game in 2018.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 show Washington's second year back giving owners similar production to players like James White, Tarik Cohen and Miles Sanders, three running backs who are going off the board earlier than Guice.

