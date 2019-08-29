Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best breakouts from same model that nailed Tevin Coleman's huge season

The bizarre saga that has been HelmetGate for Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown appears to be over. Having lost a second grievance hearing with the NFL regarding the use of his old Schutt AiR Advantage helmet, Brown practiced in an approved model. Brown's preseason saga has also included severely frostbitten feet from a cryotherapy mishap in France and he has yet to appear in any of the Raiders' preseason games, throwing a wrench into 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. Brown is clearly the Raiders' top receiver and will be the primary target of quarterback Derek Carr once the regular season begins. Even with Brown's antics since signing with Oakland, the former Steelers superstar remains a top-10 wide receiver and Fantasy owners are solidly taking him in the third round of their 12-team drafts. But where should he be in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings? Fans require daily intel as they research the Fantasy football rankings 2019 for their upcoming drafts. And before making the decision which 2019 Fantasy football breakouts to pick, be sure to see the cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their proven model has consistently nailed breakouts over the years, including Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Tevin Coleman, ranking them all higher than human experts.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber.

Keen observers of the Buccaneers aren't surprised that Barber is getting more recognition heading into 2019. The fourth-year pro was among the top 10 backs in carries last season with 234 en route to 871 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers more than doubled his 2017 totals. Barber's worth is especially apparent considering he earned 436 of those rushing yards in 2018 after contact (11th in the NFL).

With those numbers, it's easy to see why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets have Barber being drafted significantly higher than his ADP. In fact, SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have Barber positioned alongside players like Miles Sanders and Tarik Cohen, both of whom are being drafted two rounds earlier.

Another breakout SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

Shepard's value has increased heading into this season because last year's top receiver for the Giants, Odell Beckham Jr., is now in Cleveland. A dependable fourth-year pro, Shepard is primed to improve dramatically on his 66-catch, 872-yard performance of 2018. Shepard would already be there if not for fracturing the tip of his left thumb on the second day of training camp, but coach Pat Shurmur has said he is on track for Week 1 of the regular season. With Golden Tate out for the first four weeks of the regular season due to a suspension, quarterback Eli Manning will look Shepard's way early and often.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 say that Shepard, who's going off the board in the ninth round, will outperform D.J. Moore and Jarvis Landry, two receivers being drafted at least two rounds earlier. He's a prime candidate to crush his 2019 Fantasy football ADP.

SportsLine is also predicting a breakout season for a rookie running back who finishes the year as a dependable RB2, giving you plenty of value. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target in your draft? And which rookie running back is a must-have RB2? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's breakout season, and find out.