Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best sleepers, breakouts, busts from advanced model that nailed Andrew Luck's big year

We're only a few days away from the start of the NFL's 100th season, and there's plenty of news to keep tabs on as you finalize your 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon appears destined to miss regular season games as he holds out for a new contract, setting up Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson to carry the load. The two Los Angeles backs could be among this season's 2019 Fantasy football breakouts for however long Gordon sits. Meanwhile, the Texans lost running back Lamar Miller to a torn ACL, paving the way for Duke Johnson and the newly-acquired Carlos Hyde to man the backfield. And in the Big Apple, Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson appears questionable for Week 1 with a calf injury, potentially throwing a wrench into 2019 Fantasy football draft prep everywhere.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. The team at SportsLine was all over Luck as one of its biggest Fantasy football sleepers from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus Fantasy football rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. After a disappointing rookie season in which he had just 11 catches for 95 yards, Williams caught 43 passes for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago.

At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he has elite high-pointing ability, while his touchdown potential alone makes him a valuable Fantasy asset. Despite a current 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 73.68, the SportsLine model says Williams outperforms several fifth and sixth-round options like Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and Alshon Jeffery thanks to a growing role in the offense. Williams turned in at least 65 yards and/or a touchdown in four of the five games where he had at least five targets last season.

The model is also projecting Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. Lee is coming off a season-ending knee injury he suffered in Week 3 of the 2018 preseason. However, the speedy receiver has since returned to practice and is expected to see significant snaps in the Nick Foles-led Jaguars passing attack. He found the end zone in three of his final six games in 2017, receiving double-digit targets each time he scored.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 predict Lee, who's going off the board in the 12th round, will outperform receivers like Larry Fitzgerald and Corey Davis, both of whom are being drafted at least two rounds before Lee. The 27-year-old is a prime candidate to outperform his 2019 Fantasy football ADP drastically.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Bears receiver Allen Robinson as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts.

With his $42 million price tag on a three-year deal, Robinson has yet to live up to the hype in the Windy City. In fact, his 754 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2018 were a far cry from his 1,400-yard, 14-TD output in 2015 with the Jaguars. Plus, Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2017 season, and while he appears healthy so far, wide receivers with recent knee injuries are always suspect. Combine that with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's desire to spread the ball around in Matt Nagy's offense, and it is tough to be high on Robinson.

This is the season for the sixth-round veteran to prove himself, but he won't live up to his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP 2019, according to the model. In fact, SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 say Robinson will give you the same value as players like Donte Moncrief (11th-round ADP) and Mohamed Sanu (12th).

