Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best sleepers, breakouts, busts from dialed-in model that nailed Andrew Luck's big year

The 2019 Fantasy football rankings changed drastically over the weekend as all 32 teams finalized their rosters. Six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy was cut by the Bills after gaining just 514 yards and scoring three times last season. McCoy didn't stay unemployed for long, however, as the Kansas City Chiefs quickly swooped in and added the 31-year-old running back to an already explosive offense. His arrival in Kansas City has fans wondering how the Chiefs will use a crowded backfield that now features McCoy, Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson. Will McCoy dominate touches or will Andy Reid turn the backfield into a committee? And where should you draft Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who signed a record-setting contract extension on Wednesday?

Last year, Andrew Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking.

One of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury brings in an up-tempo Air Raid offense that can certainly benefit Fitzgerald, who's recorded over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns in three of his last four seasons. The veteran receiver will enter the season as a top option for rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, and the future Hall of Famer should dominate targets on a Cardinals team that figures to be playing from behind more often than not. That bodes well for Fitzgerald, who is being severely undervalued according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Fitzgerald to outperform fellow wide receivers like D.J. Moore, Jarvis Landry and Will Fuller, all players who are currently being drafted higher than he is.

The model is also projecting 49ers running back Matt Breida as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. The third-year pro racked up 814 yards on 153 carries in 14 games last season. He also had three 100-yard games and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. Breida broke out of a crowded training camp battle, making the former undrafted free agent poised for more success in coach Kyle Shananan's offense. He'd be in for a monster workload if lead back Tevin Coleman is sidelined.

Breida looked strong in the preseason as well, with 75 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs in Week 3. Breida has a 2019 Fantasy football ADP in the 11th round. SportsLine's Fantasy football RB rankings 2019, however, say he'll give you the same production as backs like Latavius Murray (eighth-round ADP), Jordan Howard (ninth), and Darrell Henderson (ninth).

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Bears running back Tarik Cohen as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts.

Cohen is a dynamic playmaker who boasts big-time abilities every time he touches the ball. However, the number of touches he's expected to get in a crowded Chicago backfield that also features David Montgomery and Mike Davis is concerning. In fact, through two seasons, he has just five games with 15-plus touches and 16 with fewer than 10. He's also been inconsistent in terms of Fantasy points, delivering six games with 10-plus points in standard leagues last year and six with fewer than seven.

Cohen's inconsistency is one of the main factors as to why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets are warning owners about drafting Chicago's running back. In fact, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list Cohen lower than players like Devin Singletary, Rashaad Penny and Breida, three running backs who are currently being drafted at least two rounds after him.

