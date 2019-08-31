Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that nailed Andrew Luck's big year

Despite more teams than ever choosing to mitigate the risk of injury by sitting their stars most of the preseason, we've still had plenty of noteworthy developments as owners determine their 2019 Fantasy football strategy. Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was reinstated from suspension after being targeted on 19.8 percent of the routes he ran last year. He'll be a central part of New England's offense with Rob Gronkowski retired and Chris Hogan and Cordarrelle Patterson departing in free agency. Gordon has been inching up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady lobbing him balls. Will Gordon be one of this season's 2019 Fantasy football sleepers or does he come with too much risk? Reliable Fantasy football rankings 2019 are the best way to find those players who will define the season. That's why you'll want to use the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. The team at SportsLine was all over Luck as one of its biggest Fantasy football sleepers from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus Fantasy football rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks running back Chris Carson. Despite coming off a 1,000-yard season, Carson is going late in the third round with a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 35.69 in standard 12-team leagues. That's primarily rooted in fear that 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny might cut into his workload.

However, Carson ranked sixth in the NFL in yards created after first evaded tackle with 454, and his 93 evaded tackles were third in the league. Reports also indicate that Carson will be more involved in the passing game this season, which why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 13 running back, ahead of early third-round options like Leonard Fournette and Damien Williams.

The model is also projecting 49ers receiver Dante Pettis as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. The second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft came on strong late in his rookie season, catching 20 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns in the final five games of last year.

With Jimmy Garoppolo back from a torn ACL, target quality should improve over what C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens provided a season ago. That should benefit everybody in the 49ers' offense and especially Pettis, who ranked seventh in the NFL in Fantasy points per target last season. SportsLine's Fantasy football WR rankings 2019 say Pettis will give you similar production as fellow receivers Jarvis Landry and D.J. Moore, who are being drafted three rounds ahead of him on average.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts.

Hilton's value plummeted when the NFL world learned about Luck's shocking retirement. In 2017, when Luck missed the entire season with a shoulder injury, Hilton recorded just four touchdown receptions, the lowest total of his entire career. Hilton's 2017 season with Jacoby Brissett under center remains the only season of his career with fewer than five receiving touchdowns. It was also just the second time he didn't hit 1,000 receiving yards. And while Hilton still possesses top-end speed that can lead to chunk plays downfield, SportsLine's model doesn't believe he'll be a must-start Fantasy option this season.

In fact, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets have Hilton ranked lower than players like Mike Williams, Calvin Ridley and A.J. Green, three wide receivers who are currently being drafted two rounds after him.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration this year. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Gurley and Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.