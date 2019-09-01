Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best sleepers, breakouts, busts from same model that nailed Andrew Luck's big year

Saturday was an action-packed day in the NFL as teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players. The Buffalo Bills cut veteran running back LeSean McCoy, who needed only a few hours to find a new team. McCoy's departure should boost the value of Devin Singletary, Buffalo's rookie back, and longtime workhorse Frank Gore. McCoy landed in Kansas City, upending 2019 Fantasy football rankings everywhere and potentially cutting into the workloads of Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson. Then, the Miami Dolphins shipped top wideout Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans. That move could change Fantasy football strategy when it comes to players like Keke Coutee and Will Fuller, Houston's top receivers after DeAndre Hopkins. Houston also sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle, bolstering the Seahawks' defense in both Fantasy and reality. Which 2019 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts should you target after a wild Saturday? And which 2019 Fantasy football rookies are poised for league-winning seasons? Before you draft, see the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the model at SportsLine.

One of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. The speedster enjoyed a breakout year in 2017, catching 56 passes for 962 yards while playing in all 16 games. However, he's fallen off many owners' radars after dealing with hamstring and quad injuries in 2018.

But Goodwin is healthy this year and appears locked into one of San Francisco's starting wide receiver slots with Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis battling for targets on the other side of the field. Kyle Shanahan will take advantage of having quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the fold again by attacking downfield, and Goodwin has averaged 17.2 yards per catch the last two seasons. SportsLine's Fantasy football WR rankings list the 13th-round pick as giving you similar value to several 11th-round options like DeSean Jackson and Courtland Sutton.

The model is also projecting 49ers receiver Dante Pettis as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. The second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft came on strong late in his rookie season, catching 20 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns in the final five games of last year.

With Jimmy Garoppolo back from a torn ACL, target quality should improve over what C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens provided a season ago. That should benefit everybody in the 49ers' offense and especially Pettis, who ranked seventh in the NFL in Fantasy points per target last season. SportsLine's Fantasy football WR rankings 2019 say Pettis will give you similar production as fellow receivers Jarvis Landry and D.J. Moore, who are being drafted three rounds ahead of him on average.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Bears receiver Allen Robinson as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts.

With his $42 million price tag on a three-year deal, Robinson has yet to live up to the hype in the Windy City. In fact, his 754 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2018 were a far cry from his 1,400-yard, 14-TD output in 2015 with the Jaguars. Plus, Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2017 season, and while he appears healthy so far, wide receivers with recent knee injuries are always suspect. Combine that with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's desire to spread the ball around in Matt Nagy's offense, and it is tough to be high on Robinson.

This is the season for the sixth-round veteran to prove himself, but he won't live up to his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP 2019, according to the model. In fact, SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 say Robinson will give you the same value as players like Donte Moncrief (11th-round ADP), Marqise Lee (12th), and Mohamed Sanu (12th).

