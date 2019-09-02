Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best sleepers, breakouts, busts from top model that nailed Andrew Luck's big year

Knowing how a player will fit in an offensive scheme or whether he'll only be used in certain situations is key to having a successful Fantasy football season. For instance, Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is expected to be an every-down back for Jacksonville this season, while San Francisco's offense will most likely employ a running back-by-committee approach with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida. In Los Angeles, star running back Melvin Gordon continues to be a no-show as he holds out for a new contract, thrusting players like Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson into the spotlight. Where should every player be in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings? And which 2019 Fantasy football busts could end your hopes? Owners will be searching for every advantage they can find, so quickly identifying the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts will go a long way in your quest for a title. In order to find those players, you'll need to see the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and optimal rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro, despite only playing in 14 regular season games due to a bum shoulder. He completed over 67 percent of his passes in 2018, recording 3,395 yards through the air. Newton's 24 touchdown passes were the most he had thrown in a single season since his MVP season in 2015, in which he had 35 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. Even in an injury-marred season, Newton was ninth on a per-game basis in standard CBS scoring.

Newton underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason and suffered a sprained foot in the Panthers' Week 3 preseason matchup against the Patriots, but he's expected to be a full-go when Carolina suits up against the Rams in Week 1. The latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP has Newton going off the board in the eighth round.

Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee is coming off a season-ending knee injury he suffered in Week 3 of the 2018 preseason. However, the speedy receiver has since returned to practice and is expected to see significant snaps in the Nick Foles-led Jaguars passing attack. He found the end zone in three of his final six games in 2017, receiving double-digit targets each time he scored.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 predict Lee, who's going off the board in the 12th round, will outperform receivers like Larry Fitzgerald and Corey Davis, both of whom are being drafted at least two rounds before Lee. The 27-year-old is a prime candidate to outperform his 2019 Fantasy football ADP drastically.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts.

A lot of hype has surrounded Jarvis Landry and the Browns' offense heading into the 2019 season. However, Fantasy owners should be aware that Landry will now have to compete for targets in Cleveland's offense with Odell Beckham, David Njoku, Antonio Callaway and Nick Chubb. Plus, Landry has failed to score more than four touchdowns in three of his last four seasons and averaged just 5.1 receptions per game last year.

In fact, SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 list Landry ranked lower than players like Marvin Jones and Sterling Shepard, two wide receivers who are currently being drafted two rounds after him.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration this year. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Gurley and Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.