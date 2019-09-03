Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best sleepers, breakouts, busts from top-rated model that nailed Andrew Luck's big year

Now that all 32 NFL teams have locked down their 53-man rosters and are pointed straight ahead at Week 1, drafts are taking place in earnest. All eyes are on Dallas as reports have Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys nearing a contract extension. If Elliott were to sign soon, the team could receive a roster exemption for Week 1 to make him active against the Giants. The Cowboys only kept two running backs when they set their roster Saturday: rookie Tony Pollard and veteran Alfred Morris. Elliott's return would also keep him near the top of the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Elliott's value is unquestioned, as he has led the league in rushing two of the last three seasons, including 1,434 yards in 2018. Elliott's value as a Fantasy player is already high, and could get even stronger in the days to come, but will he end up being one of the biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts? Owners will be searching for every advantage from the 2019 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts who will define the season. And the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine have a proven history finding those players.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. The team at SportsLine was all over Luck as one of its biggest Fantasy football sleepers from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus Fantasy football rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Newton is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro, despite only playing in 14 regular season games due to a bum shoulder. He completed over 67 percent of his passes in 2018, recording 3,395 yards through the air. Newton's 24 touchdown passes were the most he had thrown in a single season since his MVP season in 2015, in which he had 35 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. Even in an injury-marred season, Newton was ninth on a per-game basis in standard CBS scoring.

Newton underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason and suffered a sprained foot in the Panthers' Week 3 preseason matchup against the Patriots, but he's expected to be a full-go when Carolina suits up against the Rams in Week 1. The latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP has Newton going off the board in the eighth round, but SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 say Newton will outperform fellow quarterbacks like Jared Goff, Drew Brees and Carson Wentz, all of whom are being drafted before Carolina's signal caller.

The model is also projecting 49ers running back Matt Breida as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. The third-year pro racked up 814 yards on 153 carries in 14 games last season. He also had three 100-yard games and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. Breida broke out of a crowded training camp battle, making the former undrafted free agent poised for more success in coach Kyle Shananan's offense. He'd be in for a monster workload if lead back Tevin Coleman is sidelined.

Breida looked strong in the preseason as well, with 75 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs in Week 3. Breida has a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 108 overall. However, SportsLine's Fantasy football RB rankings 2019 list him ahead of running backs like Miles Sanders (ADP of 75) and Tarik Coleman (76).

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts.

If this were 2015, it would hard to ignore Watkins, as he erupted for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns in his second season as a pro. Since then, Watkins has been injury-prone and ineffective. His seasons have been cut short by injury twice, missing eight games in his final year in Buffalo and another six games last season in Kansas City. He only had 39 catches for 593 yards in his lone season as a Ram in 2017.

Watkins' unpredictability, combined with the Chiefs having weapons like Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman in the wide receiver room, make counting on his productivity a recipe for disaster. According to the model, Watkins ranks behind three wide receivers - Courtland Sutton, Mohamed Sanu and Marqise Lee - who are going off the board multiple rounds later.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration this year. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Gurley and Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.