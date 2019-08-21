Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best sleepers from advanced model that called Matt Breida's huge season

As drafts continue to go on the clock, NFL news is shaking up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings as the season-opener of Bears vs. Packers approaches in two weeks. Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf could miss time as he undergoes a knee procedure. That not only hurts his position in the Fantasy football rankings 2019, but also raises the question of whether Russell Wilson will have enough reliable targets to be a top-tier Fantasy quarterback this season. Wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly showed up at practice for the Raiders on Monday, but will he ultimately take the field in Week 1 after hurting his foot in a bizarre cryotherapy injury and then missing more time with complaints about his helmet? Your 2019 Fantasy football strategy and draft prep are not complete until you have answers to questions like those, and the team at SportsLine is here to help. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets have a history of unearthing hidden gems like Matt Breida, Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams recently. Now, they've identified 2019 Fantasy football sleepers who can give you a huge edge.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon.

The ultra-talented former Pro Bowl receiver has been in and out of the league due to various disciplinary issues. He was traded from the Browns to the Patriots in 2018 and put together a solid 40-720-3 campaign in 11 games before stepping away for personal reasons. Then, he was suspended indefinitely for a violation of the league's drug policy. The NFL, however, reinstated him during training camp, making him an intriguing option for Fantasy players.

His past issues have played a factor in Gordon falling to the eighth round, according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP. But he could end up being a WR1 or WR2 for quarterback Tom Brady in an offense that needs to replace a plethora of red-zone targets that went to retired tight end Rob Gronkowski. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football WR rankings 2019 have Gordon as their No. 26 wide receiver, ahead of players like Christian Kirk, Mike Williams and Alshon Jeffery, who are going off the board before him in the seventh round.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.

It's a top-heavy year at tight end, with only a few proven options like Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz. Fantasy football players looking for value late can consider Andrews, who was Baltimore's leading receiver with 308 yards after Lamar Jackson took over at quarterback last year.

The latest Fantasy football ADP 2019 shows Andrews staying on the board until the 11th round. SportsLine, however, ranks him ahead of tight ends going earlier like Vance McDonald (ninth-round ADP), Jordan Reed (10th) and Delanie Walker (10th).

