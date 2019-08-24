Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best sleepers from dialed-in model that called Matt Breida's huge season

It's been a busy offseason for wide receivers, with Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown being traded, forcing fans everywhere to re-think where each player should be in their 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Brown has battled the NFL over his helmet, causing the Raiders' patience to wear thin, while Beckham has been battling a hip injury. Meanwhile, the Patriots got a major boost with news that wide receiver Josh Gordon was being reinstated from suspension. Their primary competition in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs, also ducked a major loss with news that Tyreek Hill wouldn't be suspended. But could all the distractions during the offseason impact the performance of these stars? How should you approach them during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep? And where do they belong in your Fantasy football rankings 2019? Owners everywhere are on the lookout for players who can outperform their 2019 Fantasy football ADP. These 2019 Fantasy football sleepers could define the season, assuming you know where to look. Before you make any Fantasy football picks, consult the cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their model has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson. The undrafted wide receiver out of Temple has made a name for himself with 155 catches for 2,280 yards and 15 touchdowns in three NFL seasons. Nevertheless, he has a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 84.23 in standard 12-team leagues on CBS Sports.

Anderson is healthy this season and playing in what should be a much more functional offense in New York. With Adam Gase replacing Todd Bowles during the offseason, the Jets have become offensive-minded and added the legitimate threat of a running game by signing Le'Veon Bell during free agency. Sam Darnold should be a more advanced passer in his second year, and Anderson is the unquestioned top target in the Jets' passing game. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 list him as their No. 26 wide receiver, ahead of players like D.J. Moore and Jarvis Landry who are going two rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Titans running back Dion Lewis. Derrick Henry missed the first three weeks of Titans camp with a left calf injury and there appears to be some tentativeness about rushing him back into a full workload even though he returned to practice. That's pretty big news for Lewis, who was signed by the Titans prior to last season after earning a growing role in New England's offense year after year.

The Titans gave Lewis a career-high 214 touches in his first season in Nashville, but he wasn't as productive as they'd hoped, with 917 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. That's why he's being drafted 112.49 overall on average in standard 12-team leagues.

However, Lewis was one of the most productive per-touch backs in the NFL when he was in New England. In fact, he ranked second in yards created after first evaded tackle in 2017. If a more balanced Titans offense can create lighter fronts for him to run against, Lewis is a prime bounce-back candidate. That's why SportLine's Fantasy football RB rankings 2019 place him ahead of ninth-round pick Darrell Henderson and fellow 10th-round options like Royce Freeman and LeSean McCoy.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon.

