Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best sleepers from model that called Matt Breida's huge season

The NFL offseason has been packed full of surprises. It featured plenty of marquee names changing teams, like Steelers seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown heading to the West Coast to join the Oakland Raiders. Meanwhile, Brown's former teammate, Le'Veon Bell, heads east to New York City to become the offensive centerpiece of the Jets, now lead by former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase. Bell held out the entire 2018 season, so is he a player to target during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep? Brown has been bitten by the injury bug, unable to practice due to a frostbitten foot and causing a commotion over his helmet. Should the outspoken wide receiver be high up your 2019 Fantasy football rankings, or an afterthought on draft day? And where should Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger be in your 2019 Fantasy football QB rankings now that he's the lone "Killer B" standing? Before you lock in your draft board, see the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets, player rankings, and advice from the team at SportsLine. Their model has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. The former Georgia product is coming off a season in which he threw for 21 touchdowns and 3,777 yards, and he continues to fly under the radar despite having 555 attempts last season, the 11th-most among quarterbacks.

In a rugged NFC North that features ice-cold games during the winter months, Stafford throws footballs in the warm confines of Ford Field. Rather than be exposed to heat, rain, wind, and snow, Stafford, running back Kerryon Johnson, and wide receiver Kenny Golladay, get eight home games at Ford Field this season, one of the top 2019 Fantasy football schedules you'll find.

SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 say Stafford, who's being drafted in the 13th round with pick number 147 on average, will give you similar production as a host of quarterbacks being plucked two rounds earlier like Kirk Cousins, Mitchell Trubisky, and Lamar Jackson. Spend your 11th and 12th round picks on other positions and target Stafford late. His 2019 Fantasy football ADP makes him a sleeper on draft day.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Titans tight end Delanie Walker. He was among the many victims of a Week 1 game against the Dolphins last season. Plagued by weather delays and oppressive heat, Walker went down with a leg injury during the seven-hour marathon and was sidelined for the rest of the season. His presence was sorely felt, as the Titans went 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

Walker had 74 receptions two seasons ago for Tennessee and has logged at least 60 catches the last five seasons he's played at least 15 games. His bye isn't until Week 11, giving you 10 straight weeks of production to open the season. His quarterback, former Oregon Duck Marcus Mariota, is healthy, and even if Mariota is forced to the sidelines, Tennessee signed former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill as his backup.

Walker is being drafted in the beginning of the 11th round according to the latest Fantasy football ADP 2019. However, SportsLine's model says you can lie in wait to pick him, as he's yielding the same production as tight ends like Hunter Henry and David Njoku, who are going in the sixth and eighth rounds, respectively. Draft Walker as one of your top Fantasy football sleepers 2019.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

