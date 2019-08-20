Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best sleepers from proven model that called Matt Breida's huge season

Last season, Todd Gurley was the No. 1 running back in Fantasy football after putting up 1,831 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns despite missing two games with a knee injury. However, after an offseason full of rumors about arthritis in his left knee, fans are questioning where the workhorse running back should be in their 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Gurley reportedly clocked in at 21 mph during a recent Rams practice, potentially alleviating owners' concerns during their 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. If Gurley suffers injury issues again, third-round pick Darrell Henderson could be one of the top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers to watch. The former Memphis running back racked up 2,203 yards from scrimmage and scored 25 times during his final year in college, but how much of an impact should you expect in the pros? With drafts approaching quickly, see the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine. Their model has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook. The Oklahoma product had a breakout season in 2018, catching 66 passes for 717 yards and five touchdowns, all despite Blake Bortles' struggles at quarterback throughout the season.

Westbrook has Nick Foles throwing him passes now, so his target quality should improve in 2019. Westbrook is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver with Marqise Lee (knee) expected to miss the first week of the season as he begins the year on the PUP list. That's why the model ranks Westbrook ahead of receivers like Will Fuller, Jarvis Landry, Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins, who are all going at least a round earlier according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Seahawks running back Chris Carson. Despite a 1,151-yard season in 2018, fears that former first-round pick Rashaad Penny might take on a bigger role in the offense appear to be driving down Carson's 2019 Fantasy football ADP. He's being drafted in the fourth round at pick No. 46 on average in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

However, Carson will still be featured in a Seattle offense that should be as committed to running the football as ever with Doug Baldwin gone and three rookie wide receivers trying to find their footing. Seattle ran the ball 534 times in 2018, the second-most of any team in the NFL, which means that even if Penny receives more touches in 2019, there still should be plenty of meat left on the bone. Carson averaged 4.7 yards per carry last year and was sixth in the NFL in yards created after first evaded tackle (454). SportsLine's Fantasy football RB rankings 2019 list him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's been the 21st running back off the board on average.

