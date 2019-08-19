Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best sleepers from same model that called Matt Breida's huge season

The NFL season is just two weeks away, and teams across the league are beginning to make cuts and determine their final depth charts. The Buffalo Bills will have tough choices to make at running back, with LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary fighting to all make an impact. McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler, but he's coming off his worst season as a pro and has fallen down the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Last season, McCoy registered just 514 yards on 161 attempts and three touchdowns. His 3.2 yards per carry was by far the lowest of his career. McCoy is slated to make over $6 million in 2019 and with a backfield full of veterans and a promising young rookie, Buffalo could decide to part ways with the 31-year-old. That means Singletary, the rookie out of FAU, could burst onto the scene as one of the top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers. In order to know which players are poised for big seasons, you need a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings. That's why you'll want to download the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets at SportsLine before conducting your own research. Their model has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff has improved in each of his three seasons in the NFL, and he's expected to take another step forward this year under third-year head coach Sean McVay. Last season under McVay, Goff completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns. Goff finished the season as the No. 6 Fantasy quarterback, scoring at least 20 Fantasy points in 10 games. And the Rams' explosive offense, which features players like Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, is expected to have wide receiver Cooper Kupp back at 100 percent in Week 1.

Despite his productive performances last season, owners are still sleeping on Goff this year, waiting until the seventh-round to draft him, according to the last 2019 Fantasy football ADP data. Fantasy football rankings 2019 have him listed ahead of players like Deshaun Watson, Luck and Baker Mayfield, three quarterbacks going off the board earlier than Los Angeles' signal caller.

Steelers wide receiver Donte Moncrief.

With Antonio Brown now in Oakland, there are plenty of opportunities for Moncrief to re-establish himself as a red zone threat. At 6-foot-2, Moncrief gives Pittsburgh a big-bodied receiver to work the sideline and haul in high-percentage passes from veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

If Moncrief can win the No. 2 wide receiver spot in Pittsburgh, he'll be lining up opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster, which means he'll see plenty of one-on-one or zone coverage. That bodes well for Moncrief, who proved to be an effective weapon in the red zone with the Colts and Luck. In fact, Moncrief caught at least six touchdowns in two of his last three seasons in Indianapolis. Moncrief is projected to outperform fellow wide receivers like Corey Davis, Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins, all players who are being drafted at least two rounds earlier.

