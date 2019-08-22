Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best sleepers from top model that called Matt Breida's huge season

With more starters expected to play in Week 3 of the preseason than any other week, fans everywhere will see how each snap affects their 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Miss the latest NFL injury news and it could cost you dearly as you inadvertently snag one of the biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts. Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders made his first appearance since tearing his Achilles last December against the 49ers last week. Meanwhile, Titans running back Derrick Henry recently returned to practice after missing three weeks with a calf injury. Can Sanders and Henry get back up in speed in time to be among the top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers this season? Or are you wasting a draft pick by targeting them? The 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from SportsLine are designed to answer questions like that. Their proven computer model can help guide you to the Fantasy football sleepers 2019 who will make or break season. It has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. With wide receiver Antonio Brown traded to Oakland during the offseason, Roethlisberger is down a top target at and drafters are questioning his ability to produce big numbers at age 37. Roethlisberger has become more reliant on volume to produce over the years, which is why his 2019 Fantasy football ADP has dipped to 76.72 in standard 12-team leagues.

However, the Steelers' offense still has playmaking ability and Roethlisberger has proven he's unafraid to take shots. He led the NFL in pass attempt distance last season and threw the third-most passes of 20 yards or more in the air. James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Vance McDonald, Donte Moncrief, James Washington, and Diontae Johnson should give Pittsburgh plenty of options to overcome the loss of Brown. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football quarterback rankings list Roethlisberger as their No. 4 QB despite the fact that he's the 10th off the board on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. After a relatively quiet rookie season, Williams emerged as one of the preeminent scoring threats in the NFL last season with 10 touchdown catches and a rushing score. However, he was still used rather sparingly in the Chargers' offense with 66 targets.

What he did with those targets proved he can be an extremely valuable option with an increased share. He averaged 2.70 Fantasy points per target in PPR leagues and 2.08 in standard leagues. With just 100 targets, he would have been a top-10 Fantasy wide receiver. The model says the third-year receiver will earn an expanded role and ranks Williams as its WR22 despite the fact that he's the 28th wide receiver off the board in standard leagues, according to the latest Fantasy football ADP 2019.

