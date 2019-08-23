Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Best sleepers from top-rated model that called Matt Breida's huge season

With NFL teams moving into the second half of the preseason, Fantasy owners need to pay close attention. Keeping a keen eye on how reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon progresses in New England, for example, could dramatically alter the 2019 Fantasy football ADP of quarterback Tom Brady. Gordon caught 68 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns last season, more than doubling his total from the three previous suspension-riddled seasons combined. Then there's Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, whose holdout over a contract dispute may linger into the regular season. If Gordon appears likely to miss meaningful games, he'll plummet down the 2019 Fantasy football rankings very quickly. In his place, Austin Ekeler could become one of the biggest 2019 Fantasy football sleepers in your draft. The model at SportsLine has a proven track record of identifying Fantasy football sleepers that others have overlooked like Matt Breida, Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams. Now, this unbiased computer has run the numbers and revealed its Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets. Your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep isn't complete until you see what it has to say.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. The seventh-year pro turned in his best season in the NFL in 2017 with 56 receptions for 982 yards in his first year in the Bay Area. Calf and Achilles injuries slowed Goodwin during San Francisco's dismal 2018, but he brings plenty of upside heading into the 2019 season.

Chief among Goodwin's talents is world-class speed. He won the "40 Yards of Gold" competition and $1 million in June and says he is "fully committed" to making his second Summer Olympics as a long jumper in 2020. That makes Goodwin the chief deep-ball threat for a now-healthy Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco, and should put him on savvy Fantasy owners' radar screens. Drafters are still sleeping on Goodwin this year, waiting until the 14th round to select him, according to the last Fantasy football ADP 2019. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have him ahead of players like Courtland Sutton, Mohamed Sanu and DeSean Jackson, three receivers going off the board earlier than Goodwin.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. The first-round draft pick from Iowa has already earned rave reviews from Lions coaches and teammates and will quickly become a prime target for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

At 6-foot-5, 251 pounds, Hockenson has the necessary size to do the little things required of NFL tight ends. He is also helped by offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's desire to incorporate the tight end more. Bevell's offenses have produced a tight end with over 500 receiving yards in six of his 12 seasons as a coordinator, and head coach Matt Patricia aims for that same level of productivity.

Hockenson, who caught 49 passes for a team-high 760 yards and six scores en route to the Mackey Award as a sophomore at Iowa last season, is already slotted in behind fifth-year pro Jesse James. The team at SportsLine is projecting Hockenson to give you similar production as fellow tight ends like David Njoku and Austin Hooper, both of whom are being selected earlier than Hockenson's 12th-round ADP.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Matt Breida's huge season, and find out.