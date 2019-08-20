Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Biggest busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Carson Wentz

The New York Giants appeared to make a full commitment to rebuilding this offseason after they traded Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon to the Cleveland Browns and drafted Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick. Even with the move, Beckham has stayed atop the 2019 Fantasy football rankings, while his former teammates look on. In the team's first preseason game, Jones was sharp, completing all five of his passes for 67 yards and a score with starter Eli Manning held out. Jones continued his impressive play in preseason game No. 2, going for 161 yards and another touchdown. Assuming he starts Week 1, Manning will begin the regular season without wide receiver Golden Tate, who is serving a four-game suspension for PEDs, and potentially Sterling Shepard, who has an injured thumb. That's going to put extra pressure on running back Saquon Barkley to carry the load again. Will Barkley live up to his billing this season, or will he be one of the biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts? With draft season approaching, the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets at SportsLine are constantly updated with the latest preseason NFL news. Their Fantasy football cheat sheets labeled Allen Robinson and Matthew Stafford as potential busts in 2018 and saved owners plenty of hassle.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. With Nick Foles now in Jacksonville, the Eagles are relying on Wentz to stay healthy and signed him to an extension with $108 million in guarantees to make it clear they're committed to him long-term. His lucrative contract has caused his Fantasy stock to rise dramatically.

While Wentz has impressed when he's been on the field, his injury history should be a major red flag for Fantasy football drafters. Wentz tore his ACL late in 2017 and missed Philadelphia's Super Bowl run as well as the first two games of the 2018 season. Then, a back injury cost him the final three games of 2018 plus the playoffs again.

Right now, Wentz has a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 78.49 in standard 12-team CBS Sports leagues, a seventh-round pick. However, the SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 slot him behind fellow signal callers like Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, who are all going at least one round later on average.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee and that's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's the eighth running back off the board on average.

