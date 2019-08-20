Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Biggest busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Corey Davis

Midway through the preseason, all eyes are on Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. He's been rising and falling in the latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings as news continues to surface about his well-publicized holdout. Elliott, who has stayed away from the 'Boys as he seeks a contract extension, has racked up over $900,000 in fines in the process. The latest drama is a wise-crack by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who answered a question about Elliott after the team's preseason game in Hawaii with, "Zeke who?" Not surprisingly, both Elliott and agent Rocky Arceneaux were less than pleased with the perceived disrespect, a slight that might keep him away from Dallas and give fans plenty to contemplate during their 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. Having piled up 4,048 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns in the past three seasons, the Cowboys can't afford to get too pushy with their star back, who wants a raise from his $3.853 million 2019 salary. Will Elliott be with the Cowboys in time for Week 1? With draft season approaching, the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets at SportsLine are constantly updated to reflect the latest preseason NFL news like Elliott's holdout. Their Fantasy football cheat sheets labeled Allen Robinson and Matthew Stafford as potential Fantasy football busts in 2018 and saved owners plenty of hassle.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Derek Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Titans wide receiver Corey Davis.

At first blush, Davis' stats might indicate an upward trend. After all, he caught 65 balls for 891 yards in 2018. But Davis was targeted 112 times in that span, a lackluster 58 percent catch rate that was in the lower end of wide receivers last season. Another knock on Davis has been his relative lack of explosion getting in and out of breaks, which hurts him trying to gain separation from defensive backs.

Two other x-factors could also work against Davis in 2019 and make him one of the biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts. First, the season-long health of quarterback Marcus Mariota is far from guaranteed, and we have yet to see how he clicks with backup Ryan Tannehill in a meaningful game. Second, the promotion of tight ends coach Arthur Smith to offensive coordinator could signal the Titans' desire for a more tight end-centric attack. Delanie Walker scored a touchdown in Week 2 of the preseason, while fellow tight end Cole Wick led all pass-catchers with three receptions for 42 yards. SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 say Davis, who's being drafted in the 10th round, will give you the same productivity as receivers like DaeSean Hamilton, Marqise Lee, and Devin Funchess, who are all going off the board in the 13th.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee and that's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's the eighth running back off the board on average.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.