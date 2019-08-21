Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Biggest busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Drew Brees

Preseason action doesn't always tell the whole story, but it can move a player up or down the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. In his first live action since tearing his ACL in Week 3 of the 2018 regular season, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo face-planted against the Broncos in Week 2 of the preseason, going just 1-for-6 and tossing an interception, leading to a QB rating of 0.0. Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders, meanwhile, looked sharp in his first game back since tearing his Achilles last December and has been moving up the Fantasy football rankings 2019 as a result. Your Fantasy football strategy will largely depend upon how much stock you put in performances like these. Are they indicative of the season to come or just an aberration? Before finalizing your draft prep and looking for 2019 Fantasy football busts to avoid, see the cheat sheets from the proven model at SportsLine. Their 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets nailed Allen Robinson and Matthew Stafford as potential busts last year and saved owners plenty of hassle.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Derek Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees has seen a sight decline the past two seasons in passing yards, with 4,334 in 2017 and 3,992 in 2018, even though his completion percentage was a career-best 74.4 percent last year. But Brees' 2018 numbers were misleading, as he was stellar through the first 11 games before being overwhelmingly ordinary in the Saints' final four contests. His yards per attempt were down 2.1 during that stretch, he threw five interceptions versus two in the first 11 games, and he had a QBR of 52.9 instead of the 87.1 he posted in Weeks 1 to 11. Comparing another way, Brees looked more like Carr and Case Keenum in his final four starts than a Canton lock.

At 40 and with a rebuilt shoulder, Brees is on borrowed time, as the only other quarterbacks in league history to make it through a full season at age 40 are Tom Brady and Brett Favre. Brees is going off the board in the sixth round, but SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 say he'll give you similar production as quarterbacks like Brady and Kyler Murray, who are both being drafted three rounds later.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee and that's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's the eighth running back off the board on average.

