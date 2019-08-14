Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Biggest sleepers from model that called Matt Breida's huge season

The NFL preseason is in full swing as all 32 teams have at least one game under their belt. Preseason matchups provide a prime opportunity to identify the overlooked 2019 Fantasy football sleepers before your draft. Players across the league are showcasing their talent, and owners who can identify who presents the best value relative to their draft position will gain a leg up on their competition. With word that Chris Carson could become even more involved in the passing game in Seattle, should you move him up your 2019 Fantasy football rankings? And what about new Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, who arrived at camp on Tuesday? Can you trust him during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep? Having a reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2019 like the one you'll find at SportsLine is the best way to identify which players have the strongest chance of producing league-winning numbers. SportsLine's model has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

In 2018, Matt Breida had an ADP in the ninth round but finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, Davante Adams finished as the 11th-best wideout despite Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.

Andrews was the Ravens' most productive tight end last year, finishing the season with 34 receptions for 552 yards and three touchdowns. Andrews quickly built a solid rapport with Baltimore starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, catching 13-of-20 targets for 308 yards and a touchdown. And with Jackson expected to make significant progress in the pocket this season, the second-year tight end offers owners plenty of sleeper potential.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Andrews to outperform fellow tight ends like David Njoku and Vance McDonald, both of whom are being drafted two rounds earlier. He's one of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Sanu has been an extremely productive wide receiver in recent seasons. In fact, he has finished as a top-30 Fantasy receiver in many formats two years in a row. Over the past two seasons, Sanu has racked up 133 receptions for 1,541 yards and nine touchdowns. His big-bodied frame and the fact that he'll see plenty of one-on-one coverage opposite Julio Jones make him an exciting sleeper candidate heading into the 2019 season.

Despite his productive performances, drafters are still sleeping on Sanu this year, waiting until the 11th round, according to the last 2019 Fantasy football ADP data. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have him positioned ahead of players like Allen Robinson, Sterling Shepard and Corey Davis, all receivers going off the board earlier than Sanu.

