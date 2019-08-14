Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Biggest sleepers from same model that called Matt Breida's huge season

Last year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes guided countless Fantasy owners to the promised land. He threw an eye-popping 50 touchdowns, topped 5,000 yards passing, and showcased mobility with his legs, rushing for 272 yards en route to MVP honors. Mahomes is at the top of many 2019 Fantasy football rankings and expectations are high for the second-year man out of Texas Tech. In fact, his 2019 Fantasy football ADP sits at pick No. 8 overall. Mahomes will have Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill back at receiver, Travis Kelce at tight end, and if plays break down, Damien Williams has proven to be a capable receiver out of the backfield. The question now is, can you trust Mahomes to guide your team as part of your 2019 Fantasy football strategy? Is a repeat performance in store or will defenses adjust, causing him to fall down Fantasy football rankings 2019? Before you finish your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep, you need to see the latest rankings from SportsLine's proven model. It has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Father Time has yet to catch up to Brady, who threw 29 touchdowns last season, 10th-most among quarterbacks. All-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is now retired, but Brady still has a host of talent at his disposal, including wide receiver Julian Edelman and pass-catching back James White. Now 42 years old, Brady is flying down draft boards despite his Hall of Fame-caliber track record.

In fact, Brady is being selected in the ninth round of drafts, barely ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who rode the pine behind journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick last season. Brady's Fantasy football ADP 2019 also slots him one pick behind Kyler Murray, who has not yet stepped foot on an NFL field during the regular season.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 say Brady will give you the same production as quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield (fifth-round ADP), Drew Brees (sixth), Russell Wilson (eighth), and Deshaun Watson (fourth). Don't be discouraged by Gronkowski's retirement; draft Brady as one of your top Fantasy football sleepers 2019.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp's 2018 season ended abruptly with a knee injury. Now, he is healthy and back catching passes from Jared Goff, who finished with 32 touchdowns last season. Also working in Kupp's favor is the decline of Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley, whose arthritic knee could limit his effectiveness once again this season. Sean McVay and company could elect to sling the ball around more rather than rely on Gurley and the run game, further increasing Kupp's value.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings 2019 say Kupp, who's going in the fifth round, will yield the same production this season as players like Edelman, Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper, and teammate Brandin Cooks, all of whom are being drafted seven to 20 picks earlier. Target Kupp with confidence as one of your top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

