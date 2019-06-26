Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts by advanced model that called Tevin Coleman's huge season

The 2019 NFL season is approaching quickly and Fantasy football owners everywhere are sorting through roster turnover from free agency, trades and the draft. The league announced its 2019 training camp start dates on Monday and by July 26 all rookies and veterans are scheduled to report across the league. That means we'll get to see rookies like Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Raiders running back Josh Jacobs for the first time in pads, while superstars like Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Raiders wideout Antonio Brown, and Jets back Le'Veon Bell will adjust to their new surroundings. To have a successful Fantasy season, a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings will be paramount. The SportsLine Projection Model has a history of identifying top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts early, helping its users win titles year after year. Be sure to see their 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets during your draft prep, since last year they were all over Tevin Coleman's major breakout.

The team at SportsLine predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. He finished as the No. 18 running back in 2018 ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He finished 25th among wide receivers in Fantasy points last season, but SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets have him making a significant jump this year.

That's because he's expected to play a much bigger role in a Tampa Bay offense that finished 2018 ranked first in the NFL in passing. Adam Humphries, who signed with the Titans, and DeSean Jackson, who was traded to the Eagles, have moved on. That leaves Godwin as a strong WR2 behind Mike Evans with few proven options behind him.

On a Tampa Bay squad that has struggled to get defensive stops and run the football, that could mean major improvements on the already solid 59/842/7 line that Godwin posted in 2018. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings put Godwin well ahead of receivers like Jarvis Landry, Emmanuel Sanders, Tyler Boyd and Tyler Lockett, all of whom had more Fantasy production in 2018.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Eagles rookie running back Miles Sanders. Philadelphia drafted him in the second round out of Penn State, where he took over for Saquon Barkley and put up 1,413 yards from scrimmage with nine touchdowns in his lone year as a starter.

Sanders showed impressive burst with a 4.49-second 40-yard-dash and 36-inch vertical. Now, he's in line to share the workload with Jordan Howard, whom the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Bears. Howard is a virtual non-factor in the passing game, so Sanders should see plenty of targets, which is why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list him as the No. 31 running back ahead of players like Derrius Guice, who is being drafted a full round earlier on average.

SportsLine is also predicting a breakout season for a rookie running back who finishes the year as a dependable RB2, giving you plenty of value. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target in your draft? And which rookie running back is a must-have RB2? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Tevin Coleman's breakout season, and find out.