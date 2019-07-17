Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts by advanced simulation that called Tevin Coleman's huge season

Running back is a position that has been devalued for years in the NFL, and last season Le'Veon Bell took a stand against the Steelers. Bell refused to play on the franchise tag and sat out the entire season, plummeting his stock in Fantasy football rankings everywhere and costing his owners dearly. Bell was granted free agency this offseason and promptly signed with the Jets. As a result, other running backs looking for new contracts are employing similar tactics to get new deals. In L.A., Melvin Gordon is threatening a holdout and demanding a trade if he isn't given a new contract by the Chargers. Also, we could see a holdout from Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott if he doesn't get a new deal. Gordon and Elliott are two of the top running back options in the latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, and holdouts would erode their value significantly. If they sat, however, it could also open the door for potential 2019 Fantasy football breakouts to fill the void. SportsLine's proven 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings have a track record of calling breakouts, just like when they nailed Tevin Coleman's monstrous 2018.

The team at SportsLine predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. He finished as the No. 18 running back in 2018 ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston has plenty to prove this year. He's entering his final year of his contract with the Buccaneers and this could be his last chance to cement himself as Tampa Bay's quarterback of the future.

Winston is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of Tampa Bay hiring Bruce Arians, who has a reputation for emphasizing downfield passing. With two potential Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, an emerging tight end in O.J. Howard, and a head coach who relishes taking big shots, Winston still carries sky-high potential as one of the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. Plus, Tampa Bay had the most passing yards (5,125) in the league last season already.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list Winston as a top-10 quarterback above players like Cam Newton, Mayfield and Carson Wentz, all of whom are currently being drafted before him.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton. The Broncos drafted the Penn State receiver in the fourth round last season. Injuries forced him into an expanded role late in the year and he caught 25 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the closing weeks. Hamilton was targeted 38 times in those four games and proved himself to be a capable chain-mover with 16 first-down receptions.

With recent news that Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) might not be ready for Week 1, Hamilton could be featured prominently in Denver's passing game along with fellow second-year wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Hamilton ranked 17th in the NFL in average target separation last season, so he knows how to get open and should be a reliable safety valve for new Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 slot him ahead of several wide receivers being drafted at least a round earlier than him like Geronimo Allison, Corey Davis and Curtis Samuel.

