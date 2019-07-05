Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts by dialed-in model that called Tevin Coleman's huge season

Fourth of July has come and gone, which means we're entering prime time for 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. There's plenty of news to digest as well, shaking up 2019 Fantasy football rankings everywhere. In Kansas City, wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been suspended indefinitely, his future up in the air. Hill's situation could create an opportunity for someone else to step up at wide receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City offense. Could that make rookie Mecole Hardman one of the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts to target in drafts? In Tampa, a competition at running back is brewing between Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones that will have a profound effect on Fantasy football rankings this year. The 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine are designed to identify those hidden gems to target and players to avoid. Last year, these rankings, which you can use during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep, were all over Tevin Coleman's breakout season.

The team at SportsLine predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. He finished as the No. 18 running back in 2018 ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell. The rookie out of Ohio State had a career-defining senior season with the Buckeyes, catching 90 passes for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the Big Ten. That included a dominant performance against arch-rival Michigan where he showed NFL scouts his enormous playmaking ability with six catches for 192 yards and two scores.

Campbell confirmed his incredible speed and ability to play bigger than his listed size of 6-0 with a blazing 4.31-second 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical. Now, he's poised to battle veteran Devin Funchess to become the No. 2 receiver in a prolific Colts offense behind T.Y. Hilton, and the model likes his chances of winning the job. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings slot Campbell ahead of Funchess and Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who are going three rounds ahead of Campbell on average.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Steelers wide receiver James Washington. With Antonio Brown traded to the Raiders during the offseason, there's a glutton of targets to go around in the pass-happy Pittsburgh offense. JuJu Smith-Schuster is sure to soak up many of them, but he was already targeted 166 times last season, leaving the potential for a much larger role for Washington in 2019.

The second-round pick at the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State had 16 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown in a reserve role for the Steelers last season. However, Washington shed 15 pounds this offseason in an effort to take advantage of his opportunity. His 226 catches for 4,472 yards at Oklahoma State show the sky-high ability the second-year player has. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 slot him ahead of big names like Sanders, who is being drafted a round earlier than Washington, and Corey Davis, who is being drafted three rounds before.

SportsLine is also predicting a breakout season for a rookie running back who finishes the year as a dependable RB2, giving you plenty of value. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target in your draft? And which rookie running back is a must-have RB2? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Tevin Coleman's breakout season, and find out.