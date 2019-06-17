Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts by model that called Tevin Coleman's huge season

With the season just around the corner, owners everywhere are starting to seek out 2019 Fantasy football rankings to begin planning for upcoming drafts. Despite the fact that we're three months away from regular-season games, players are rising and falling as reports roll in about depth charts, injuries, and transactions. One big offseason is all it takes for players to earn their way into the upper echelons of Fantasy football rankings. Take undrafted Denver Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay, who quickly earned a starting role and rushed for over 1,000 yards while making the Pro Bowl last season. Identifying the 2019 Fantasy football breakouts for this year is what every owner is hoping to accomplish ahead of their draft, hoping to find the next Lindsay. They're the players who will be high up in Fantasy football rankings 2019 and for years to come. The 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine have a proven track record of doing it, nailing Tevin Coleman's breakout season in 2018.

The team at SportsLine predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. He finished as the No. 18 running back in 2018 ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Redskins running back Chris Thompson as one of the biggest Fantasy football breakouts 2019. Thompson has been a staple in PPR leagues, but hasn't stayed healthy enough or gotten enough regular work out of the backfield to have much more than streaming value in standard scoring.

However, Thompson is healthy this season, and his ability as a receiver might make him the one constant in the Redskins' backfield this season, as Adrian Peterson, Samaje Perine, Derrius Guice and Bryce Love vie for early-down carries. With every back in that group prone to injury or unproven, Thompson could see a surprisingly large role, like the 140 to 160 touches he was on pace for two years ago. That's why SportsLine ranks him as a viable FLEX option as their No. 34 running back despite a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 70.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs. The Alabama product was the best running back prospect available in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the Raiders stunned many pundits by taking him with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round. And while you might be able to make a case that he was over-drafted, he couldn't walk into a better situation.

Jacobs will enter as the unquestioned No. 1 running back in Oakland, and if he proves capable in pass protection, it won't be surprising to see him on the field for all three downs. Because of Alabama's running back depth, he's entering his NFL career having only taken 299 touches in his three years in college. Jacobs might be a rookie, but the model predicts him to be a clear RB2 as the No. 20 running back in its 2019 Fantasy football rankings.

