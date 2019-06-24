Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts by proven model that called Tevin Coleman's huge season

After a wild offseason, NFL training camps begin in July and rosters will be trimmed away after a month of intense battles. In addition to trying to make rosters, players everywhere will be fighting to move up the depth chart and earn significant roles. For the Redskins, Adrian Peterson, Samaje Perine, Derrius Guice, Chris Thompson and Bryce Love will all be competing for carries in the same backfield. When the dust settles, 2019 Fantasy football rankings will change accordingly. There's a similar battle taking place in the Bay Area, as the 49ers sport a backfield that now includes Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Jerick McKinnon. Fantasy players are also on the lookout for the 2019 Fantasy football breakouts who can rocket up depth charts. Before making the final call on which breakouts, busts, and sleepers to target as drafts unfold, consult the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their model called Coleman's breakout campaign in 2018 and is highly familiar with training camp position battles.

Tevin Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back in 2018 ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He finished 25th among wide receivers in Fantasy points last season, but SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets have him making a significant jump this year.

That's because he's expected to play a much bigger role in a Tampa Bay offense that finished 2018 ranked first in the NFL in passing. Adam Humphries, who signed with the Titans, and DeSean Jackson, who was traded to the Eagles, have moved on. That leaves Godwin as a strong WR2 behind Mike Evans with few proven options behind him.

On a Tampa Bay squad that has struggled to get defensive stops and run the football, that could mean major improvements on the already solid 59/842/7 line that Godwin posted in 2018. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings put Godwin well ahead of receivers like Jarvis Landry, Emmanuel Sanders, Tyler Boyd and Tyler Lockett, all of whom had more Fantasy production in 2018.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Rams rookie running back Darrell Henderson. The third-round draft pick steps into an intriguing situation in a high-powered offense and SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings have him primed for Fantasy relevance.

The Rams have Todd Gurley as the top option in the running game, but Gurley has a history of knee injuries and missed time late last season with another ailment. This offseason, it was reported that he is suffering from arthritis.

Last season, Los Angeles signed CJ Anderson off the street and made the Super Bowl. However, Anderson is with the Lions now, which opens up an opportunity for Henderson to share the workload at running back with Gurley and possibly see meaningful action as a starter if Gurley continues to struggle with his knee. Henderson ran for 1,909 yards and 22 touchdowns in his final season at Memphis and proved he could be a reliable third-down back. SportsLine ranks Henderson as a flex option with upside as the No. 38 RB, a fringe RB3, despite a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 52.

