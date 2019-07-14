Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts by proven simulation that called Tevin Coleman's huge season

All 32 teams will report to training camp later this month, which means 2019 Fantasy football draft prep is in high gear. Following an offseason that saw plenty of major moves, revamped NFL rosters are starting to take shape. Owners everywhere are studying the new-look teams and keeping up with NFL headlines as they begin to formulate their 2019 Fantasy football rankings. The league saw plenty of movement at quarterback this offseason, with two Super Bowl winning quarterbacks finding new homes. Joe Flacco is heading to Denver in hopes of resurrecting his career, while Nick Foles will look to ignite a Jaguars offense that must compete against Deshaun Watson and Andrew Luck within their division. Those moves could have a profound impact on the 2019 Fantasy football rankings at quarterback and major skill positions. Whether you're looking for the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts and sleepers or searching for an up-and-coming player who will take a big step this season, a little advice can go a long way. SportsLine's proven 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings have a track record of calling breakouts, just like when they nailed Tevin Coleman's monstrous 2018.

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston has plenty to prove this year. He's entering his final year of his contract with the Buccaneers and this could be his last chance to cement himself as Tampa Bay's quarterback of the future.

Winston is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of Tampa Bay hiring Bruce Arians, who has a reputation for emphasizing downfield passing. With two potential Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, an emerging tight end in O.J. Howard, and a head coach who relishes taking big shots, Winston still carries sky-high potential as one of the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. Plus, Tampa Bay had the most passing yards (5,125) in the league last season already.

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller.

Fuller has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but Houston expects him to be ready for training camp coming off last year's torn ACL. When healthy, Fuller has proven to be a high-upside Fantasy receiver, especially when he's on the field with quarterback Deshaun Watson. In fact, in the 11 games they've played together, Fuller has racked up 783 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Fuller's ability to beat defenders with his speed coupled with the fact that he'll see one-on-one coverage opposite DeAndre Hopkins makes him one of the exciting 2019 Fantasy football breakouts heading into the season.

