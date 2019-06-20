Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts by same model that called Tevin Coleman's huge season

It's less than a month before the first rookies show up for NFL training camp, and while this is traditionally a quiet time of year in the NFL news cycle, there are still plenty of intriguing storylines to keep an eye on. It was revealed this week that Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played with tiny fractures in his back in 2018. He finished outside the top 20 in Fantasy points among quarterbacks as a result, but could a cleaner bill of health boost his numbers and his position in 2019 Fantasy football rankings? Elsewhere, the hype is growing for Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray. Teammate J.R. Sweezy, who used to play with Russell Wilson, told reporters that he sees "hundreds of similarities" between Murray and Wilson. You'll need to keep an eye on every headline as you search for for the next wave of 2019 Fantasy football breakouts who can bring a title this year. Before making the final call on which breakouts, busts, and sleepers to target as drafts unfold, consult the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their model called Tevin Coleman's breakout campaign in 2018.

The team at SportsLine predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. He finished as the No. 18 running back in 2018 ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies.

Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He finished 25th among wide receivers in Fantasy points last season, but SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets have him making a significant jump this year.

That's because he's expected to play a much bigger role in a Tampa Bay offense that finished 2018 ranked first in the NFL in passing. Adam Humphries, who signed with the Titans, and DeSean Jackson, who was traded to the Eagles, have moved on. That leaves Godwin as a strong WR2 behind Mike Evans with few proven options behind him.

On a Tampa Bay squad that has struggled to get defensive stops and run the football, that could mean major improvements on the already solid 59/842/7 line that Godwin posted in 2018. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings put Godwin well ahead of receivers like Jarvis Landry, Emmanuel Sanders, Tyler Boyd and Tyler Lockett, all of whom had more Fantasy production in 2018.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs. The Alabama product was the best running back prospect available in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the Raiders stunned many pundits by taking him with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round. And while you might be able to make a case that he was over-drafted, he couldn't walk into a better situation.

Jacobs will enter as the unquestioned No. 1 running back in Oakland, and if he proves capable in pass protection, it won't be surprising to see him on the field for all three downs. Because of Alabama's running back depth, he's entering his NFL career having only taken 299 touches in his three years in college. Jacobs might be a rookie, but the model predicts him to be a clear RB2 as the No. 20 running back in its 2019 Fantasy football rankings.

