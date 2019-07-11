Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts by same simulation that called Tevin Coleman's huge season

Fantasy football owners everywhere are excited about the possibilities of what wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can bring to the table as he joins a loaded Browns offense that now features the likes of Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry and David Njoku. But how high should each player be in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings? Elsewhere in the league, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will look to return to Fantasy relevancy with the addition of wide receiver Antonio Brown and incoming rookie running back Josh Jacobs. Knowing how a player will adjust to a new offensive scheme can be tricky, which is exactly why you'll want a reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2019 to identify which players are poised for a big year. These 2019 Fantasy football breakouts are critical to winning a title. In order to figure out who they are during your draft prep, you'll want the best rankings possible. SportsLine's proven 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings have a track record of calling breakouts, just like when they nailed Tevin Coleman's monstrous 2018.

The team at SportsLine predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. He finished as the No. 18 running back in 2018 ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston has plenty to prove this year. He's entering his final year of his contract with the Buccaneers and this could be his last chance to cement himself as Tampa Bay's quarterback of the future.

Winston is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of Tampa Bay hiring Bruce Arians, who has a reputation for emphasizing downfield passing. With two potential Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, an emerging tight end in O.J. Howard, and a head coach who relishes taking big shots, Winston still carries sky-high potential as one of the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. Plus, Tampa Bay had the most passing yards (5,125) in the league last season already.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list Winston as a top-10 quarterback above players like Cam Newton, Mayfield and Carson Wentz, all of whom are currently being drafted before him.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The Broncos drafted Sutton in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and the plan was to bring him along slowly with Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders already on the roster. However, when the Broncos traded Thomas away and Sanders tore his Achilles, Sutton spent the last half of the season as the No. 1 target.

Sutton put up solid overall numbers for a rookie with 42 catches for 704 yards and four touchdowns, but he only eclipsed double-digit Fantasy points in two games in standard leagues thanks to inconsistency in the passing game. Now, the Broncos have added quarterback Joe Flacco and Sutton should have the benefit of having Sanders across from him to help take some of the pressure off in the passing game. That's why SportsLine is putting Sutton in WR3 territory ahead of Allen Robinson, who is being drafted two rounds earlier on average.

