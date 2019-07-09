Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts by simulation that called Tevin Coleman's huge season

The NFL season is right around the corner, with training camps opening up this month. In the preseason, all eyes will be on the Oakland Raiders, who are in a unique situation after a number of offseason roster changes. Offensively, the Raiders traded for wide receiver Antonio Brown and drafted Alabama running back Josh Jacobs to be the centerpiece of their rushing attack. However, it appears that Jacobs may be heading for a training camp holdout over the payment schedule of his bonus and offset language in his rookie contract. Jacobs is one of the top potential 2019 Fantasy football breakouts, so fans everywhere will be watching closely to see how a holdout might affect him early in the season. They'll also be scouring the 2019 Fantasy football rankings looking for other hidden gems who can help lead them to a title. The SportsLine Projection Model's 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets are designed to help owners extract maximum value from every pick in their drafts. Their model has a proven history of calling Fantasy baseball breakouts, like predicting Tevin Coleman's huge season in 2018.

The team at SportsLine predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. He finished as the No. 18 running back in 2018 ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell. The rookie out of Ohio State had a career-defining senior season with the Buckeyes, catching 90 passes for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the Big Ten. That included a dominant performance against arch-rival Michigan where he showed NFL scouts his enormous playmaking ability with six catches for 192 yards and two scores.

Campbell confirmed his incredible speed and ability to play bigger than his listed size of 6-0 with a blazing 4.31-second 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical. Now, he's poised to battle veteran Devin Funchess to become the No. 2 receiver in a prolific Colts offense behind T.Y. Hilton, and the model likes his chances of winning the job. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings slot Campbell ahead of Funchess and Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who are going three rounds ahead of Campbell on average.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The Broncos drafted Sutton in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and the plan was to bring him along slowly with Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders already on the roster. However, when the Broncos traded Thomas away and Sanders tore his Achilles, Sutton spent the last half of the season as the No. 1 target.

Sutton put up solid overall numbers for a rookie with 42 catches for 704 yards and four touchdowns, but he only eclipsed double-digit Fantasy points in two games in standard leagues thanks to inconsistency in the passing game. Now, the Broncos have added quarterback Joe Flacco and Sutton should have the benefit of having Sanders across from him to help take some of the pressure off in the passing game. That's why SportsLine is putting Sutton in WR3 territory ahead of Allen Robinson, who is being drafted two rounds earlier on average.

SportsLine is also predicting a breakout season for a rookie running back who finishes the year as a dependable RB2, giving you plenty of value. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target in your draft? And which rookie running back is a must-have RB2? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Tevin Coleman's breakout season, and find out.