Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts by top model that called Tevin Coleman's huge season

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz might have missed the last two postseasons with injuries, but the franchise saw enough to sign him to a massive extension this offseason. In fact, Wentz received nearly $108 million in a guaranteed money, assuring he remains the starter through at least 2024. Wentz will have the services of wide receiver DeSean Jackson this year, the former Eagle who returned to the City of Brotherly Love after a stint with the Buccaneers. However, the latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine show lingering concern over Wentz's health, placing him firmly in QB2 territory alongside players like Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray. Owners everywhere are on the hunt for the biggest 2019 Fantasy football breakouts and sleepers, the next stars who can take their teams to the next level. The model at SportsLine just revealed its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, slotting every relevant skill position player, including Wentz. Be sure to see these 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets during your draft prep since last year they were all over Tevin Coleman's major breakout.

The team at SportsLine predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. He finished as the No. 18 running back in 2018 ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He finished 25th among wide receivers in Fantasy points last season, but SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets have him making a significant jump this year.

That's because he's expected to play a much bigger role in a Tampa Bay offense that finished 2018 ranked first in the NFL in passing. Adam Humphries, who signed with the Titans, and DeSean Jackson, who was traded to the Eagles, have moved on. That leaves Godwin as a strong WR2 behind Mike Evans with few proven options behind him.

On a Tampa Bay squad that has struggled to get defensive stops and run the football, that could mean major improvements on the already solid 59/842/7 line that Godwin posted in 2018. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings put Godwin well ahead of receivers like Jarvis Landry, Emmanuel Sanders, Tyler Boyd and Tyler Lockett, all of whom had more Fantasy production in 2018.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. Detroit selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after the former Iowa star had 49 catches for 760 yards and seven total touchdowns in his final season with the Hawkeyes.

He was the most well-rounded tight end prospect heading into the combine and cemented his legacy with a 4.70-second 40-yard-dash and 37.5-inch vertical. This season, he's in line to be the starter in Detroit and one of the top targets for a now-healthy Matthew Stafford. Despite underachieving, former Lions tight end Eric Ebron still had almost 90 targets in his last two seasons in the Motor City, which is why SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 list Hockenson as the No. 12 tight end and a clear TE1 in standard leagues. He's one of the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts to target in drafts.

SportsLine is also predicting a breakout season for a rookie running back who finishes the year as a dependable RB2, giving you plenty of value. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target in your draft? And which rookie running back is a must-have RB2? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Tevin Coleman's breakout season, and find out.