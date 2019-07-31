Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from advanced model that called Tevin Coleman's huge season

The Fantasy football season is approaching rapidly. Now that pads are going on at NFL training camps, we're getting our first real look at 2019 Fantasy football breakouts who are working their way up the depth chart. Rookies like Kyler Murray, Josh Jacobs, D.K Metcalf and T.J. Hockenson are all hoping to put together memorable first seasons in the NFL. They'll have a chance to impress early and climb the 2019 Fantasy football rankings quickly since preseason games for every team begin soon. Life isn't always easy for NFL rookies, and making sure you aren't reaching is the key to draft success. A reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings can guide you to players on the verge of a breakout performance and steer you away from rookies who might need time to adjust. That's why you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from SportsLine before your drafts. They have a history of predicting breakouts and were all over Tevin Coleman's groundbreaking 2018.

The team at SportsLine predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. He finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston has plenty to prove this year. He's entering his final year of his contract with the Buccaneers and this could be his last chance to cement himself as Tampa Bay's quarterback of the future.

Winston is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of Tampa Bay hiring Bruce Arians, who has a reputation for emphasizing downfield passing. With two potential Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, an emerging tight end in O.J. Howard, and a head coach who relishes taking big shots, Winston still carries sky-high potential as one of the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. Plus, Tampa Bay had the most passing yards (5,125) in the league last season already.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list Winston as a top-10 quarterback above players like Cam Newton, Mayfield and Carson Wentz, all of whom are currently being drafted before him.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller. After trading up to draft Miller in the second round last year, the Bears used him effectively as a red-zone threat, with 11 targets inside the 20-yard line. Miller came through, recording seven catches and five touchdowns. For the season, he had 33 catches for 423 yards and seven scores.

With quarterback Mitchell Trubisky poised to take a leap forward in 2018 and the Bears in their second year under Matt Nagy, Miller has a strong chance of seeing increased involvement in Chicago's offense. With a knack for making contested catches in the end zone, a higher usage rating should translate to increased Fantasy production. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 slot him ahead of receivers going two round earlier on average like Corey Davis, D.K Metcalf and N'Keal Harry. Miller is a prime candidate to outperform his 2019 Fantasy football ADP drastically.

SportsLine is also predicting a breakout season for a rookie running back who finishes the year as a dependable RB2, giving you plenty of value. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target in your draft? And which rookie running back is a must-have RB2? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Tevin Coleman's breakout season, and find out.