Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from advanced model that nailed Alvin Kamara's huge season

The first game of the 2019 NFL season is two weeks away and fans around the country are currently formulating their 2019 Fantasy football strategy in hopes of finding the next difference-maker. Owners who took a chance and drafted Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen last year were well on their way to a productive season. That's because Thielen stormed onto the scene, finishing the season with 113 receptions for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns. He's also a staple atop the 2019 Fantasy football rankings at wide receiver. In fact, Thielen is expected to be a WR1 again this season, but there will be plenty of potential 2019 Fantasy football breakouts to pick up on draft day. You need to keep an eye on the latest headlines as you scour the Fantasy football rankings 2019 for the next wave of breakouts who can bring home a title this season. Before making the final call on which 2019 Fantasy football sleepers and breakouts to target as the season quickly approaches, see the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. The proven model has consistently nailed breakouts over the years, including Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Tevin Coleman, ranking them all higher than human experts.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Texans running back Duke Johnson.

Johnson landed in Houston after being traded from Cleveland earlier this month. The dynamic change-of-pace back is expected to give Houston a reliable pass-catching option out of the backfield despite a hamstring injury that has hampered him in the preseason. In fact, Johnson has caught 121 passes for 1,122 yards and six touchdowns over his last two seasons while also rushing for 549 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and four scores.

SportsLine's Fantasy football RB rankings 2019 have Johnson slotted ahead of players like LeSean McCoy and Royce Freeman, both of whom are being drafted a full round ahead of him. Johnson is a prime candidate to outperform his 2019 Fantasy football ADP drastically.

Another breakout SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis.

Pettis is expected to be a major factor in San Francisco's aerial attack this season. In the last five games of his rookie season, Pettis racked up 359 yards and four touchdowns, all without San Francisco's starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Pettis averaged over 70 receiving yards in his final five contests in 2018 and with tight end George Kittle expected to draw more double-coverage, the 23-year-old is poised to be one of this year's Fantasy football breakouts. The team at SportsLine is projecting the second year player to outperform brand name wide receivers like A.J. Green, Jarvis Landry and Alshon Jeffery, all of whom are currently being drafted higher than Pettis. He's one of the 2019 Fantasy football breakouts you need to be all over.

SportsLine is also predicting a breakout season for a rookie running back who finishes the year as a dependable RB2, giving you plenty of value. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target in your draft? And which rookie running back is a must-have RB2? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's breakout season, and find out.