Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from model that called Tevin Coleman's huge season

NFL training camps are opening up across the league and dedicated owners have already begun their 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. The 2019 Fantasy football rankings will shift between now and Week 1, but keeping a close eye on how league-wide depth charts are evolving gives owners insight into who is rising and falling, while helping direct them to some of the potential 2019 Fantasy football breakouts that could define the season. With Melvin Gordon threatening to hold out for the Chargers, how much extra value does Austin Ekeler have entering 2019? And could Justin Jackson potentially take on the early-down work in a timeshare with Ekeler?

2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. He finished as the No. 18 running back in 2018 ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston has plenty to prove this year. He's entering his final year of his contract with the Buccaneers and this could be his last chance to cement himself as Tampa Bay's quarterback of the future.

Winston is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of Tampa Bay hiring Bruce Arians, who has a reputation for emphasizing downfield passing. With two potential Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, an emerging tight end in O.J. Howard, and a head coach who relishes taking big shots, Winston still carries sky-high potential as one of the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. Plus, Tampa Bay had the most passing yards (5,125) in the league last season already.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list Winston as a top-10 quarterback above players like Cam Newton, Mayfield and Carson Wentz, all of whom are currently being drafted before him.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis.

The second-round pick at the 2018 NFL Draft out of Washington started slow in his rookie season, but injuries forced him into a bigger role down the stretch and he proved that he could produce with 24 catches for 371 yards and four touchdowns in his final six games of the season. Over the course of a full 16-game season, that production projects to 64 catches for 989 yards and 10 touchdowns, which would have made him a top-20 Fantasy football wide receiver last year.

Despite the 49ers drafting Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd in the second and third rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft, Pettis is still in a position to start, and the 49ers offense should only be getting better as a whole with Jimmy Garoppolo and Jerick McKinnon coming back from ACL tears and Coleman signed during the offseason. That is why SportsLine ranks Pettis ahead of Jarvis Landry and Sammy Watkins, who are being drafted a round earlier according to consensus ADP data.

