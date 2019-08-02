Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from model that predicted Tevin Coleman's huge season

So much of the Dallas Cowboys' offense is built around the success of their ground game. That's why news that running back Ezekiel Elliott would not be reporting for training camp hit so hard, shaking up 2019 Fantasy football draft prep in the process. The latest reports indicate that Elliott could hold out into the season if a new deal isn't reached. Elliott is still near the top of the 2019 Fantasy football rankings at running back with an ADP of 2.78 in CBS Sports leagues, but if the situation doesn't settle soon, he could start falling. Meanwhile, the Cowboys still have the best offensive line in the NFL, and backups Darius Jackson, Tony Pollard and Mike Weber are all battling for touches at Cowboys training camp with Elliott absent. Could any of them be one of the 2019 Fantasy football breakouts that define the season? That's the type of question the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from SportsLine can answer. They were all over Tevin Coleman's groundbreaking 2018 season.

The team at SportsLine predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. He finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston has plenty to prove this year. He's entering his final year of his contract with the Buccaneers and this could be his last chance to cement himself as Tampa Bay's quarterback of the future.

Winston is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of Tampa Bay hiring Bruce Arians, who has a reputation for emphasizing downfield passing. With two potential Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, an emerging tight end in O.J. Howard, and a head coach who relishes taking big shots, Winston still carries sky-high potential as one of the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. Plus, Tampa Bay had the most passing yards (5,125) in the league last season already.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list Winston as a top-10 quarterback above players like Cam Newton, Mayfield and Carson Wentz, all of whom are currently being drafted before him.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Bills wide receiver Zay Jones. The East Carolina product was taken early in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and took advantage of 102 targets last year to the tune of 56 catches for 652 yards and seven touchdowns. However, with Josh Allen entering his second season as the established starter, Jones' value will rise.

Jones was third in the NFL in percentage of total team receiving yards and percentage of total team touchdowns, so it's hard to find any player in the league who benefits more from seeing an improved offense. If Allen tunes up his accuracy, Jones will be in line for a big bump. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings slot Jones ahead of receivers going at least three full rounds earlier like Corey Davis, N'Keal Harry and D.K. Metcalf.

