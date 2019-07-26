Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from projection model that called Tevin Coleman's huge season

There were 18 NFL teams that reported to training camp on Wednesday and the entire league will be in camp before the end of the week. With 2019 Fantasy football draft prep well underway, owners everywhere are on the hunt for an edge over their opposition. A reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings is the key to success in the draft. Of course, the key to this portion of the season is identifying 2019 Fantasy football breakouts with the ability to dramatically outperform their ADP. Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray will be looked at as one of the top potential 2019 Fantasy football breakouts after being drafted No. 1 overall off his Heisman season at Oklahoma. But can a first-year quarterback playing for a first-year head coach live up to such enormous hype? The 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from SportsLine are designed to help answer questions like that, and you'll want to see what the model has to say before your draft because it has a history of calling Fantasy football breakouts like Tevin Coleman last season.

The team at SportsLine predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. He finished as the No. 18 running back in 2018 ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston has plenty to prove this year. He's entering his final year of his contract with the Buccaneers and this could be his last chance to cement himself as Tampa Bay's quarterback of the future.

Winston is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of Tampa Bay hiring Bruce Arians, who has a reputation for emphasizing downfield passing. With two potential Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, an emerging tight end in O.J. Howard, and a head coach who relishes taking big shots, Winston still carries sky-high potential as one of the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. Plus, Tampa Bay had the most passing yards (5,125) in the league last season already.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list Winston as a top-10 quarterback above players like Cam Newton, Mayfield and Carson Wentz, all of whom are currently being drafted before him.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Vikings rookie running back Alexander Mattison. The former Boise State back ran for 2,501 yards and scored 30 times in his final two seasons with the Broncos, prompting Minnesota to select him with the 102nd overall pick (third round) in the 2019 NFL Draft.

And while Mattison will sit behind Dalvin Cook on the depth chart, Cook has been injury-prone during his short NFL career and Mattison has a clear path to playing time in the event of another extended absence. Cook missed 12 games in his rookie season with a torn ACL and missed five games with a nagging hamstring injury in 2018. That left 162 touches for backup Latavius Murray who signed with New Orleans during the offseason, which is why the model ranks Mattison ahead of Carlos Hyde and LeSean McCoy who are both going at least two rounds ahead of him according to the latest ADP data.

SportsLine is also predicting a breakout season for a rookie running back who finishes the year as a dependable RB2, giving you plenty of value. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target in your draft? And which rookie running back is a must-have RB2? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Tevin Coleman's breakout season, and find out.