Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from proven expert who called Patrick Mahomes' huge season

Finding a Fantasy football breakout or two in your drafts can be a huge difference maker. Whether it's a player coming off an injury, one who has had a change of scenery, or perhaps just a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2, breakouts can be tough to see coming, but they can pay off in a huge way. And with 2019 Fantasy football rankings coming out as the NFL season is now under 100 days from kicking off, now is the time to do the research to figure out which players can exceed expectations and lead to massive Fantasy returns in 2019. Before beginning your prep work, be sure to see the 2019 Fantasy football breakout selections from CBS Sports Fantasy analyst Jamey Eisenberg.

Recognized by FantasyPros as having among the most accurate Fantasy football draft rankings since the site started tracking experts in 2010, Eisenberg is one of the nation's most respected voices when it comes to Fantasy football analysis and projections. And if there's anybody who can help you win your league, it's Eisenberg.

Last year, the CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer identified Mahomes as one of his top breakouts more than a month before camps opened. "I'm all in on Mahomes this year, and the Chiefs are obviously all in on Mahomes as well," Eisenberg wrote in May 2018.

The result? Mahomes lit the league up for 5,097 passing yards and a league-leading 50 touchdowns, becoming just the third player in NFL history to throw for 50 or more touchdowns in a season.

Now he's turned his attention to the 2019 NFL season and revealed his highly-anticipated list of early 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. This list is part of the CBS Sports Fantasy Football 2019 Draft Guide that hits newsstands the second week of June, but you can get exclusive early access only over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Eisenberg is calling for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to be a breakout star in 2019 after a promising rookie campaign last year.

"I expected to rank Mayfield as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this season, but I never imagined he would be in my top five," Eisenberg told SportsLine. "The addition of Odell Beckham to join Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, Antonio Callaway and quality running backs should give Mayfield the chance to be a star.

"I also like the addition of Todd Monken as the offensive coordinator, along with Freddie Kitchens getting promoted to head coach. Last year, Mayfield scored at least 21 Fantasy points in five of his final eight games, and that was obviously without Beckham."

Eisenberg warns to not reach too far for Mayfield, but says you can confidently take him as one of the first quarterbacks off the board with a mid-round pick and expect massive returns in 2019.

