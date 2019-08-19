Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from proven model that nailed Alvin Kamara's huge season

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been relied on in Fantasy football for top-level production since he came into the NFL three seasons ago. However, owners who were shaken last season by Le'Veon Bell's year-long holdout are anxious about what 2019 may hold for Elliott as he sits out for a new contract. Elliott has reportedly told the Cowboys that he'll skip regular-season games if a new deal isn't struck, which would send him cascading down the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. If Elliott does hold out into the regular season, Tony Pollard is likely in line to start and, even though he's not Elliott, he could be one of the 2019 Fantasy football breakouts behind a loaded Dallas offensive line. In the team's second preseason game, Pollard shined, rushing fives times for 42 yards and a score. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have a history of predicting breakouts, calling Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey's big years in 2017 and nailing Tevin Coleman's monstrous 2018. You should see their live-updated 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings before your upcoming draft.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage. The Arizona State product is currently Miami's top running back since his primary competition, Drake, is sidelined with a foot injury.

At 231 pounds, Ballage is the more powerful back, which should put him in line for goal-line work even if Drake returns. In a 34-27 win over the Falcons to open Miami's preseason, Ballage scored by jumping the pile from the one-yard line. He finished the game with 23 yards and a score on six carries, looking like the more productive back as Drake finished with 12 yards on four carries. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football RB rankings place Ballage ahead of running backs like LeSean McCoy and Royce Freeman, who are both being drafted ahead of him.

Another breakout SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook. The 2017 fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma turned in a quality season last year with 66 catches for 717 yards and five touchdowns despite Blake Bortles' struggles. However, Westbrook should benefit from Nick Foles' arrival, and the offense as a whole should benefit from a healthy Leonard Fournette. Jacksonville's offensive line is also improved by the addition of Cedric Ogbuehi and second-round pick Jawaan Taylor.

Westbrook had five games in which he put up double-digit Fantasy points last year, and that total could rise dramatically with improved target quality. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings slot Westbrook as their No. 34 wide receiver despite a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 98.79. He's going a round later on average than Sammy Watkins and Allen Robinson, but provides more value.

