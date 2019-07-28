Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from same model that called Tevin Coleman's huge season

NFL training camps are taking place across the league and Fantasy football owners everywhere are on the hunt for the next wave of talent to fuel their championship pursuits. Players are moving up and down the 2019 Fantasy football rankings constantly as each day passes. Undrafted free agent Phillip Lindsay ran for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season and helped lead owners to championships after vastly outperforming his Fantasy football ADP. He averaged a robust 5.4 yards per carry and accounted for 10 touchdowns, including a 157-yard, two-TD performance against the Bengals in the thick of the Fantasy playoffs. The hunt is on for 2019 Fantasy football breakouts who could be the difference between winning and losing your league, just like Lindsay last year. So before you draft, look at the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back in 2018 ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston has plenty to prove this year. He's entering his final year of his contract with the Buccaneers and this could be his last chance to cement himself as Tampa Bay's quarterback of the future.

Winston is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of Tampa Bay hiring Bruce Arians, who has a reputation for emphasizing downfield passing. With two potential Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, an emerging tight end in O.J. Howard, and a head coach who relishes taking big shots, Winston still carries sky-high potential as one of the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. Plus, Tampa Bay had the most passing yards (5,125) in the league last season already.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list Winston as a top-10 quarterback above players like Cam Newton, Mayfield and Carson Wentz, all of whom are currently being drafted before him.

Another one of the 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts to target: Rams running back Darrell Henderson. Todd Gurley was one of the top running backs in Fantasy football a season ago, but a knee injury hampered him late and opened the door for C.J. Anderson to have several big performances down the stretch, even when Gurley returned.

Anderson is now in Detroit, but the Rams spent a third-round pick on Henderson to become Gurley's new backup. He has sky-high potential in Fantasy football if Gurley winds up injured again and had 22 rushing touchdowns last season at Memphis. With reports that Gurley's knee is arthritic, SportsLine ranks Henderson as an eighth-round option, ahead of fellow running backs like Jordan Howard and Kareem Hunt.

A rookie running back is predicted to finish the year as a dependable RB2.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target in your draft? And which rookie running back is a must-have RB2? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Tevin Coleman's breakout season, and find out.