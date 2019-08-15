Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from same model that nailed Alvin Kamara's huge season

Injuries are a part of life, and Fantasy football owners know they need to keep a close eye on the latest NFL injury news so it doesn't come back to bite them on draft day. Wide receiver depth has already taken a hit this summer, with A.J. Green and Sterling Shepard suffering ankle and thumb injuries, respectively, early in training camp. Should you consider them while formulating your 2019 Fantasy football strategy? Last week, Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee was carted off the field against the Packers with an ankle injury. Coutee was one of the biggest breakouts of last season, but now he's falling down the 2019 Fantasy football rankings after the injury. However, injuries often open the doors for other players to step up and become the 2019 Fantasy football breakouts that define the season. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have a history of predicting breakouts, calling Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey's big years in 2017 and nailing Tevin Coleman's monstrous 2018. You should see their live-updated 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings before your upcoming draft.

Two years ago, Alvin Kamara was rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. 2018 was also a defining year for Tevin Coleman, who finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him.





We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk. The second-round pick from Texas A&M had a solid rookie season with 43 catches for 590 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games, but he should now become a focal point of first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

The former Texas Tech coach will bring his air raid offense to the NFL, where getting the ball out of No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray's hands and into Kirk's will be key. With Larry Fitzgerald serving as a possession receiver in the slot, Kirk will be entrusted to make plays down the field.

Kirk has a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 86.66 in standard 12-team CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues. However, SportsLine ranks him ahead of receivers like D.J. Moore, who is going a round earlier on average, and Will Fuller.

Another breakout SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. Baltimore spent a first-round pick on tight end Hayden Hurst last season, but it was Andrews, a third round pick, who wound up making the bigger impact. Andrews caught 35 passes for 552 yards and three touchdowns despite never playing more than 44.3 percent of snaps in any game.

Even though the Ravens have depth at tight end with Andrews, Hurst and Boyle, two-tight end sets are becoming more common in the NFL and should aid Baltimore's efforts to field a dominant running game. Since Andrews looks like the most polished receiving tight end, that should continue to provide him with big-play opportunities. SportsLine's Fantasy football TE rankings 2019 predict he'll be the No. 9 tight end, ahead of David Njoku and Vance McDonald, who are being drafted 22 to 36 picks ahead of him according to the latest ADP.

